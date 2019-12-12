‘Survivor’ Boots Contestant Dan Spilo Following Off-Camera Incident

Hollywood talent manager Dan Spilo is the first “Survivor” contestant to be removed from the series following inappropriate behavior.

At the end of the Dec. 11 episode of “Survivor,” host Jeff Probst told players that Spilo would no longer be participarting in the game. A title card followed the conclusion of the episode, which read, “Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.”

Throughout the current season of “Survivor,” its 39th, various female contestants expressed discomfort with Spilo’s inability to respect their space, numerous occurrences of which have been captured on-camera. Contestant Kellee Kim asked Spilo to his face if he could better respect her wishes that he maintain a better distance. Spilo later apologized if anyone misinterpreted his physical conduct.

Following a fumbling response in which producers told Kim to speak to them if Spilo continued to cross the line — despite the fact that she had already made her discomfort with his actions clear — producers issued an official warning to Spilo that he cease his behavior on day 22 of the game.

“In the episode broadcast last night, several female castaways discussed the behavior of a male castaway that made them uncomfortable,” CBS and producers said in a statement following Spilo’s warning. “During the filming of this episode, producers spoke off-camera to all the contestants still in the game, both as a group and individually, to hear any concerns and advise about appropriate boundaries. A formal warning was also given to the male castaway in question. On ‘Survivor,’ producers provide the castaways a wide berth to play the game. At the same time, all castaways are monitored and supervised at all times. They have full access to producers and doctors, and the production will intervene in situations where warranted.”

The latest decision to remove Spilo occurred 14 days after his citation.

Variety‘s Caroline Framke called “Survivor’s” handling of the original allegations of improper behavior “downright insulting, and a baffling display of the show’s inability to grasp the gravity of what happened on its watch.”

Variety has reached out to CBS for comment.