'Superstore' Season 5 Scores Four More Episodes at NBC

Will Thorne

SUPERSTORE -- "Forced Hire" Episode 503 -- Pictured: (l-r) Colton Dunn as Garrett, Ben Feldman as Jonah, Kaliko Kauahu as Sandra, Nico Santos as Mateo, Nichole Bloom as Cheyenne, Mark McKinney as Glenn, Lauren Ash as Dina, America Ferrera as Amy -- (Photo by: Eddy Chen/NBC)
CREDIT: Eddy Chen/NBC

Superstore” fans will be doing a little dance in the aisles.

NBC has ordered four more episodes of the hit comedy, lengthening its fifth season to a full 22 episodes.

So far in season 5, “Superstore” is averaging a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.9 million total viewers after seven days of delayed viewing. In terms of its Live+Same Day performance, the show is NBC’s sixth highest rated series overall, averaging a 0.77 through six episodes.

“Superstore” centers around Amy (America Ferrera), who was recently promoted to be the store manager, and Jonah (Ben Feldman), a dreamer determined to prove work doesn’t have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn), the sweet and clueless Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom), and the perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi.

Also on the team are Glenn (Mark McKinney), who stepped down as manager in an attempt to have more family time, and Dina (Lauren Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist. Mateo (Nico Santos) was also part of the team, recently as the self-promoted floor supervisor, until being detained due to his undocumented status.

“Superstore” was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Ferrera. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

The show is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.

