×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Superstore’ Renewed for Season 5 at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Superstore - Season 4
CREDIT: Tyler Golden/NBC

Superstore” has been renewed for a fifth season, NBC announced Monday.

The single-camera comedy series takes place in fictional big box store Cloud 9 and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney. It was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller, Jonathan Green, and Jackie Clarke. It is produced by Universal Television in association with the Spitzer Holding Company and The District.

“Week after week Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers, and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

Season 4 of “Superstore” debuted in October and returns to NBC on March 7.

This marks the latest early renewal that NBC has given out this season. Last season, the broadcaster renewed “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for a seventh season after resurrecting the show for a sixth following its cancellation on Fox. Also last week, NBC announced that it had also renewed all three of its “Chicago” shows. The network had previously renewed “The Good Place” and “New Amsterdam” as well.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More TV

  • Superstore - Season 4

    'Superstore' Renewed for Season 5 at NBC

    “Superstore” has been renewed for a fifth season, NBC announced Monday. The single-camera comedy series takes place in fictional big box store Cloud 9 and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney. It was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with director [...]

  • Ted Sarandos Netflix

    Series Mania: Sarandos, Rivkin, De Maio, Brown Bound for Lille Transatlantic Dialogs

    Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, MPAA chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin, Lorenzo De Maio, head of TV advisory and partner, Endeavor Content, and Georgia Brown, Amazon Studios head of European Originals will all deliver keynote speeches at the 2nd Lille Transatlantic Dialogs. They will be joined by an effective French TV high command featuring Gilles Pélisson, CEO, TF1 [...]

  • Sucker Jonas Brothers

    Jonas Brothers Documentary in the Works at Amazon

    Jonas Brothers fans, remember to breathe. Amazon Studios has announced it is partnering with Philymack, and Federal Films, a division of Republic Records, on an upcoming documentary about the Jonas Brothers, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The doc will give fans “an intimate look” into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe. “Our fans [...]

  • Fran Drescher 'Good Fortune' film premiere,

    Fran Drescher to Star in NBC Comedy Pilot 'Uninsured' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fran Drescher has joined the NBC multi-camera comedy pilot “Uninsured” in a lead role, Variety has learned exclusively. She joins previously announced cast members Adam Pally, Abby Elliot, Jessy Hodges, and Amer Chadha-Patel. The story centers on young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliot), who end up having to take care of Dave’s parents after they [...]

  • SANTIAGO CABRERA and MICHELLE HURD

    Captain Picard 'Star Trek' Series Casts Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd

    The cast of the Captain Jean-Luc Picard series at CBS All Access has begun to take shape. Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd have both joins the upcoming “Star Trek” streaming show in series regular roles. The exact nature of their roles is being kept under wraps. As previously reported, the CBS All Access series will see Patrick Stewart [...]

  • Looney Tunes

    Warner Bros. Wants to Rev Up Kid's Content With Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera

    For Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara, job one in the restructuring of WarnerMedia assets unveiled Monday is make the studio a major player in the business of kids, family, and young adult entertainment. The decision to move Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang under the studio’s management is an effort to better marry the linear [...]

  • Riverdale

    'Riverdale' Cast Remembers 'Father Figure' Luke Perry

    Luke Perry’s “Riverdale” family honored the star following news of his death. Perry played Fred Andrews, Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) father, on the hit CW drama. Warner Bros. and the CW released a statement on Monday morning. “We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the ‘Riverdale,’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad