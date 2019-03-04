‘Superstore’ Renewed for Season 5 at NBC

“Superstore” has been renewed for a fifth season, NBC announced Monday.

The single-camera comedy series takes place in fictional big box store Cloud 9 and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney. It was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller, Jonathan Green, and Jackie Clarke. It is produced by Universal Television in association with the Spitzer Holding Company and The District.

“Week after week Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers, and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

Season 4 of “Superstore” debuted in October and returns to NBC on March 7.

This marks the latest early renewal that NBC has given out this season. Last season, the broadcaster renewed “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for a seventh season after resurrecting the show for a sixth following its cancellation on Fox. Also last week, NBC announced that it had also renewed all three of its “Chicago” shows. The network had previously renewed “The Good Place” and “New Amsterdam” as well.