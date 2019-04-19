‘Superstore’ Showrunner Justin Spitzer Steps Down as He, Gabe Miller, Jonathan Green Renew Overall Deals at UTV

“Superstore” executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green have all renewed their overall deals with Universal Television.

In addition, Miller and Green will take over showrunner duties on “Superstore” while Spitzer–who also created the series–will shift to develop new projects for the studio beginning with the 2019-2020 season.

“I can’t thank Justin enough for giving us one of the smartest comedies on television and I’m grateful we now get to pick his very fertile brain for new ideas,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television. “He is leaving ‘Superstore’ in the very capable hands of Gabe and Jonathan who, along with America, Ben and the entire cast and crew, will continue to deliver the high-quality show we’ve all come to love.”

Before creating “Superstore,” Spitzer spent seven seasons writing for and producing on the Emmy Award-winning comedy “The Office” in which he rose from story editor to co-executive producer. Miller and Green have served as writers and executive producers on “Superstore” since the first season. Miller and Green spent three seasons as writers on “The Late Show with David Letterman” before transitioning to primetime comedy as co-executive producers on “The Office” and “The Mindy Project.”

“I’m excited to develop new projects with Pearlena and everyone else at Universal Television, which has been my home for the last 13 years,” Spitzer said. “Meanwhile, Gabe and Jonathan have been running ‘Superstore’ with me from the beginning, and there’s no one I have more faith in to continue guiding it into the future.”

Spitzer, Miller, and Green are all repped by UTA. Spitzer is also repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Miller and Green are also repped by McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

“Superstore” received an early fifth season renewal back in March. The single-camera comedy series takes place in fictional big box store Cloud 9 and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney.