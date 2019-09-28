×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Superstore’ Actress Linda Porter Dies at 86

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
SUPERSTORE -- "Employee Appreciation Day" Episode 422 -- Pictured: Linda Porter as Myrtle -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)
CREDIT: Tyler Golden/NBC

Superstore” actress Linda Porter has died, her representatives have confirmed to Variety. She was 86.

Porter, who also appeared in “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “Mercy,” “American Horror Story,” “The Suite Life on Deck,” “Gilmore Girls” and other series dating back to the late 1980s, most recently played Myrtle on “Superstore.” She appeared in 35 episodes as a store employee in the NBC comedy.

NBC shared the following statement on behalf of the cast and crew: “Linda wasn’t just hilarious, she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic – working with her brightened everyone’s day. We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.”

“Superstore” actor Ben Feldman shared his condolences late Friday afternoon.

“Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “We’ll miss you Linda Porter.”

“Superstore” colleagues — including actors Mark McKinney and Danny Gura, writer Vanessa Ramos and consulting producer Owen Ellickson — also offered tributes to the actress on Friday.

“Thank you for the life advice,” wrote McKinney.

“We lost a good one,” tweeted Gura. “R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed.”

“RIP Linda Porter,” wrote Ramos. “A true delight of a person who was up for anything.”

“RIP Linda Porter, a wonderful actress and a lovely person,” shared Ellickson.

More TV

  • SUPERSTORE -- "Employee Appreciation Day" Episode

    'Superstore' Actress Linda Porter Dies at 86

    “Superstore” actress Linda Porter has died, her representatives have confirmed to Variety. She was 86. Porter, who also appeared in “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “Mercy,” “American Horror Story,” “The Suite Life on Deck,” “Gilmore Girls” and other series dating back to the late 1980s, most recently played Myrtle on “Superstore.” She appeared in 35 episodes [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    CAA, UTA, WME Consolidate Antitrust Suits Against Writers Guild

    CAA, UTA and WME have consolidated their antitrust suits against the Writers Guild of America into a single action, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott. The agencies filed the suit Friday in federal court in Los Angeles. The complaint repeats allegations that were filed in individual agency suits in June and [...]

  • Dolemite

    What's Coming to Netflix in October 2019

    October marks the beginning of fall and winter festivities, and Netflix does not want to be left out. The online streamer is prepping for Halloween, releasing family-friendly content such as “Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween” on Oct. 4 and “The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween” on Oct. 8. On Oct. 11, Netflix releases “Haunted: [...]

  • TV Roundup: First Look at Brandon

    TV News Roundup: CW Releases First Look at Brandon Routh as Superman in 'Arrowverse' Crossover

    In today’s TV News roundup, the CW has released the first image of Brandon Routh as Superman in the upcoming crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and Freeform’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” sets its premiere date. DATES Freeform‘s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will premiere Jan. 16. Josh Thomas, the creator, writer, and executive producer, will [...]

  • Deborah Chow to Direct Obi-Wan Kenobi

    'The Mandalorian' Director Deborah Chow to Helm Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series

    Deborah Chow is expanding her directorial credits in the Star Wars universe. The director, who already helmed part of Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” series, has been tapped so sit in the director’s for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic jedi master. McGregor confirmed the series was [...]

  • Light-as-a-Feather-Hulu

    What's Coming to Hulu in October 2019

    There’s no question Hulu wants to get its viewers in the Halloween mood — the streaming service will add a fresh slate of horror movies to its collection once October hits. In addition to watching Jigsaw psychologically torture victims in “Saw,” “Saw 2” and “Saw 6,” audiences will also be able to see the original [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad