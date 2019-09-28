‘Superstore’ Actress Linda Porter Dies at 86

“Superstore” actress Linda Porter has died, her representatives have confirmed to Variety. She was 86.

Porter, who also appeared in “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “Mercy,” “American Horror Story,” “The Suite Life on Deck,” “Gilmore Girls” and other series dating back to the late 1980s, most recently played Myrtle on “Superstore.” She appeared in 35 episodes as a store employee in the NBC comedy.

NBC shared the following statement on behalf of the cast and crew: “Linda wasn’t just hilarious, she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic – working with her brightened everyone’s day. We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.”

“Superstore” actor Ben Feldman shared his condolences late Friday afternoon.

“Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “We’ll miss you Linda Porter.”

Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter. pic.twitter.com/bcdkZtUnXq — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) September 27, 2019

“Superstore” colleagues — including actors Mark McKinney and Danny Gura, writer Vanessa Ramos and consulting producer Owen Ellickson — also offered tributes to the actress on Friday.

“Thank you for the life advice,” wrote McKinney.

“We lost a good one,” tweeted Gura. “R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed.”

“RIP Linda Porter,” wrote Ramos. “A true delight of a person who was up for anything.”

“RIP Linda Porter, a wonderful actress and a lovely person,” shared Ellickson.

We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qfHT5DrG2i — Danny Gura (@DannyGura) September 27, 2019

RIP Linda Porter. A true delight of a person who was up for anything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BXKogjlOnw — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) September 27, 2019