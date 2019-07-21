×

‘Supernatural’ Team Gets Emotional Final Season Sendoff at Comic-Con

Supernatural
The cast and creative team of “Supernatural” bid a fond farewell to the attendees of San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday.

At the show’s final panel in the gargantuan Hall H, the team thanked the fans for all of their support over the years as the series prepares to enter its final season.

“I’m trying not to cry,” series co-lead Jared Padalecki said, “Can we all just start crying so I don’t feel so weird?”

Co-star Jensen Ackles followed up by speaking about what he feels he will be taking away from his time on the show.

“It really is hard to express the takeaway from the experience,” Ackles said. “14 years and change is a long time…We hoofed it up to Vancouver thinking we would just put our lives on hold and we would do a season, maybe two…Life never got unpaused and I’m glad it didn’t.

Misha Collins, who originally joined the show as a guest star and is now a fan-favorite, revealed that he recently found a goal card that he wrote for himself just before starting on the show. It said that he wanted to be a series regular on a show that was “creatively fulfilling” and that he would become “lifelong friends” with his castmates.

“I consider these guys lifelong friends, Collins said, “I could never have dreamed that along with that would come this incredible fandom and this iconic legacy of a show.”

It was announced in March that the upcoming fifteenth season of “Supernatural” would be the show’s last. The final season will consist of 20 episodes. “Supernatural” has been a cornerstone of The CW throughout its run and remains one of the most popular shows on the network. It was renewed for its fifteenth season back in January along with 10 other CW shows, including “Charmed” and “Riverdale.”

At the time of its series finale, the series will have aired over 320 episodes. It began airing when The CW was still The WB Network and is the lone WB series to still be on the air.

  • Supernatural CW

