“Supernatural” is ending after 15 seasons.

Series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram on Friday. “We just told the crew that even though we’re very excited to be moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles said. “15 years of a show that has certainly changed my life, I know it’s changed these two guys’ lives, and we just wanted you to here from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale.”

“We’ve cried some tears and we’ll cry some more, but we’re grateful and we’re going to work all that emotion into next season,” added Padalecki. Watch the announcement in full below.

The final season will consist of 20 episodes. “Supernatural” has been a cornerstone of The CW throughout its run and remains one of the most popular shows on the network. It was renewed for its 15th season back in January along with 10 other CW shows, including “Charmed” and “Riverdale.”

At the time of its series finale, the series will have aired over 320 episodes. It began airing when The CW was still The WB Network and is the lone WB series to still be on the air. “Supernatural” was created by Eric Kripke and is executive produced by Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner. Warner Bros. Television produces in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision.

This is the latest popular CW series to set its final season. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is set to end after its current season, which will end in April, while “Jane the Virgin” is set to end after its fifth season, which debuts on March 27. Most recently, The CW also announced that DC Comics show “Arrow” would end after its upcoming eighth season.