'Superman and Lois' Starring Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch in the Works at CW

Supergirl -- Image Number: Superman-Lois_Firstlook.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane
CREDIT: Katie Yu

The CW is developing a series about Superman and Lois Lane starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

The potential series would follow the world’s most famous super hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

“The Flash” showrunner Todd Helbing will write and executive produce, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also executive producing. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti and Helbing are currently under overall deals. The project is based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Hoechlin has previously appeared as The Man of Steel across multiple shows in The CW’s so-called “Arrow”-verse. He has primarily appeared as the character on “Supergirl” but has also popped up in “The Flash,” “Arrow,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” Tulloch has previously appeared on “Supergirl” and “The Flash” Both will appear in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event that is set to begin airing in December.

This is the third potential spinoff series in the works at The CW for next season. The network had previously announced that it has commissioned backdoor pilots for both an “Arrow” spinoff about The Canaries and a prequel to “The 100.” Both of those will air as episodes of their respective mothership series during their new seasons. Both “Arrow” and “The 100” are set to end during the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

