‘Supergirl’ Star Opens Up About Being ‘a Survivor of Domestic Violence’ in Instagram Video

Will Thorne

Melissa BenoistParamount Network 'Waco' TV show panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist has revealed she is a “survivor of domestic violence” in an emotional video posted to her Instagram.

The actor stopped short of naming the partner in question, but described him as “charming, funny, manipulative, devious,” and also as being younger than she is.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence or intimate partner violence, which is something I never thought I would say let alone be broadcasting into the ether,” Benoist began in the video.

Benoist goes on to describe several incidents during which the alleged perpetrator was violent and abusive towards her. During one incident, her partner threw an iPhone at her face, breaking her nose and almost rupturing her eyeball.

“I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard I felt the wind go out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, slammed against he wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she said. When she locked herself in rooms, she said, the door was broken down, and she learned not to value property or “myself.”

More to come…

