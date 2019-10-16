‘Billions’ Creators to Develop ‘The Battle for Uber’ Series at Showtime

Brian Koppelman and David Levien are developing a limited series about ridesharing company Uber for Showtime.

The “Billions” creators and showrunners will serve as writers and executive producers on the series, which will be based on Mike Isaac’s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” Isaac will serve as co-executive producer on the project, which will be produced by Showtime.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick, Uber’s former CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, the limited series will depict the story of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

“The story of Uber is rich in plot twists, one-of-a-kind personalities and important implications for corporate America,” said Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment for Showtime. “It is a case study of ingenuity and insanity, and there are no writers better suited than Brian and David to explore this business and the people who drive it, literally and metaphorically.”

Koppelman and Levien will work on the series under their overall deal with Showtime. It was announced back in May that “Billions” had been renewed for a fifth season at the premium cabler, with the show remaining one of Showtime’s highest-rated and most-watched series.

Along with “Billions,” the duo has previously worked on films such as “Rounders,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Runaway Jury” and “Solitary Man.”

Isaac is an award-winning tech reporter at the New York Times who writes frequently about Uber, Facebook and other Silicon Valley titans. Previously, he was a senior editor reporting on social media companies for Re/Code and AllThingsD, and was also a staff writer for WIRED.

