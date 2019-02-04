×
TV Ratings: Super Bowl LIII at 10-Year Low in Early Numbers

Super bowl New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches the ball for 29 yards, the biggest gain of the day, evading LA Rams corner back Marcus Peters (22) and LA Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58)Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shuttersto

The early ratings for Super Bowl LIII have the NFL championship at a 10-year low.

The low-scoring matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged a 44.9 rating in metered market households. That is the lowest household rating for a Super Bowl since 2009, with that game having drawn a 42.0 metered market household rating. That is also compared to a 47.4 household rating in 2018, meaning this year is down by 5% in that measure.

Due to the nature of live sports, final viewership figures for the game will be available later today.

More to come…

