TV Ratings: Super Bowl LIII at 10-Year Low in Early Numbers

The early ratings for Super Bowl LIII have the NFL championship at a 10-year low.

The low-scoring matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged a 44.9 rating in metered market households. That is the lowest household rating for a Super Bowl since 2009, with that game having drawn a 42.0 metered market household rating. That is also compared to a 47.4 household rating in 2018, meaning this year is down by 5% in that measure.

Due to the nature of live sports, final viewership figures for the game will be available later today.

More to come…