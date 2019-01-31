×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Some Super Bowl Ads Won’t Air During the Big Game

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady, New England Patriots Quarterback
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Verizon has just 60 seconds to get its message out in a commercial it plans to run in this weekend’s Super Bowl. But if it needs more time, the company has it. A 30-minute documentary based on the same creative concept will run elsewhere.

The telecommunications giant plans to highlight the efforts of rescue workers, who often rely on its service to keep in touch. The overall campaign tells the real stories of 12 NFL players and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, all of whom were saved from car accidents, natural disasters or house fires by first responders. But the company had so much material for its commercial that it decided to commission a documentary and hired director Peter Berg, best known for films like “Friday Night Lights” and “Patriots Day” to offer up more. The show will air 9 p.m. February 4 on CBS Sports Network.

When Berg met with Verizon Chief Marketing Officer, he was asked if he could tell the rescue stories without going over the top. Scotti told him, “I don’t want to mess this up. I don’t want to make this feel forced or unreal,” Berg recounts. “Can you do that?”

Related

Some of the most intricate and involved advertising related to the Super Bowl will appear nowhere near the field of play, More Super Bowl advertisers are trying tactics similar to those of Verizon, putting money into other productions related to their big-game efforts.

Mars Inc., which will run an ad for M&Ms during CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LIII, will mount a half-hour musical for its fruit-flavored Skittles candy in New York on the afternoon of the game. PepsiCo unit Frito-Lay intends to live-stream 53 hours of a bowl of tortilla chips, starting at 1:29 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 1, through 6:29 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3 — ending exactly one minute before kickoff. The bowl will be regularly refilled, and various Tostitos flavors can be requested by fans commenting on the live-stream. NFL players will visit. And viewers who interact with the show may be able to win prizes.

“We started this with a very ‘omnichannel’ approach, so more people can get to experience the content,” says Scotti, in an interview. “What we find is when you start telling the story around all of these different angles, the message gets more powerful and more compelling.”

Advertisers for years had to bank on actually putting an ad in the game. With the advent of social media, however, they are more free to link promotional activities to the one that has everyone stirred up around Super Bowl weekend. To be sure, there are legal strictures about who can use the phrase “Super Bowl” and use official depictions of NFL play. But advertisers like Volvo can generate publicity around the event for things that have no official ties to it. The automaker is offering fans a “digital test drive” via just a few minutes before the real game gets underway.

This isn’t the first year advertisers have had a chance to go after Super Bowl fans in ways that don’t involve the TV set. In 2012, Coca-Cola set up a pair of animated polar bears on Facebook in their own live-stream who offered comments and quips in real time about the broadcast and commercials in Super Bowl XLVI. The bruin duo also took over Coke’s Twitter account during the event.

The main Super Bowl commercial remains important, says Verizon’s Scotti, but “I think marketers are missing an opportunity to create a longer-tail dialogue with the consumer.”Verizon’s documentary will also appear on Yahoo Sports and Fios.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    Some Super Bowl Ads Won't Air During the Big Game

    Verizon has just 60 seconds to get its message out in a commercial it plans to run in this weekend’s Super Bowl. But if it needs more time, the company has it. A 30-minute documentary based on the same creative concept will run elsewhere. The telecommunications giant plans to highlight the efforts of rescue workers, [...]

  • Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble Will Test

    Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble Will Test Hulu Ads for Viewers Who Binge, Stream and Pause

    Many TV viewers realize they can’t get away from inevitable commercial breaks. Now Hulu thinks it has found a way to overhaul the concept for video-streamers, who no doubt thought they’d escaped such stuff. Starting in the second quarter, Hulu will begin testing new kinds of commercials that surface on its screen whenever users decide [...]

  • OCS Innovates to Win in Shifting

    OCS Innovates to Win in Shifting Landscape

    When OCS entered the scene in France in November 2008, the media landscape looked wholly different. Netflix sent DVDs by mail; “The Sopranos” had come to an end, robbing HBO of a flagship title; and French viewers would sometimes have to wait weeks — or months — to catch up on the buzziest international series. [...]

  • OCS Getting in on the Ground

    OCS Gets in on the Ground Floor of Film

    Per its agreement with the Conseil Supérieur d’Audiovisuel, France’s audiovisual regulatory body, OCS must invest a certain amount of money into French film production every year in order to maintain an earlier broadcast window within the country’s rigid media timeline. That poses little problem for Serge Laroye, OCS’ chairman. “French cinema is important for OCS, [...]

  • OCS Missions

    Orange Pay TV Unit Has Zest for Growth

    When the French telecommunications giant Orange launched its Orange Cinema Series pay TV service a decade ago, it was perceived as an underdog by the French film and TV industry, since the local pay TV market was dominated by Canal Plus. Some feared OCS would suffer the same fate as TPS, a pay TV operator [...]

  • ‘The Simpsons’ Producer David Mirkin Developing

    ‘Simpsons’ Producer David Mirkin Developing Sci-Fi Dramedy for YouTube

    Longtime “The Simpsons” producer David Mirkin is working up sci-fi drama-comedy series “Jeff of the Universe” for YouTube Premium. Mirkin is teaming up with producer and distributor Dynamic Television on the live-action project. Mirkin will write, direct, and executive produce the series. Daniel March and Holly Hines will exec produce for Dynamic alongside Todd Berger [...]

  • ’22 July’ Drama Series Looks at

    ’22 July’ Drama Series Looks at Aftermath of Norway Terror Attacks

    A new Norwegian drama will tell the story of the people who responded to the horrific 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway that left 77 dead, most of them teenagers. “22 July” is being produced by Norwegian pubcaster NRK’s drama arm and will be distributed by DRG, which landed the international rights. The first footage of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad