×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sunny Hostin Will Host ‘The Whole Truth’ on Investigation Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 6, 2019: ID host Sunny Hostin talks about her new show The Whole Truth in New York, New York, on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019.
CREDIT: Stephanie Diani / Discovery

Sunny Hostin hopes to bring a new view to a tried-and-true format.

True-crime documentaries have fueled the fortunes of TV institutions ranging from “48 Hours” and “Dateline” to Discovery’s Investigation Discovery cable network. Now Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View” and a senior legal correspondent for ABC News, wants to add a different element to the mix: the viewpoint of the victims of a crime.

Investigation Discovery has greenlit “The Whole Truth With Sunny Hostin,” a six-episode documentary series that will show Hostin traveling to various parts of the United States to explore the stories behind some of the nation’s most notorious homicides. She says she is eager to include the perspective of people who have been affected by the crimes, not just the criminals and the legal system around them. Hostin will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which is scheduled to debut on ID in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“This show is different,” she says in an interview about her new project. “I don’t think there’s anything out there like it.”

In each hour, Hostin will examine evidence with law enforcement and forensic experts who were first assigned to the case. She will also connect with prosecutors and defense attorneys. And then she will show viewers how evidence is gathered and take them through a trial.

Related

“These things affect the community, the cops, the doctors, for a lifetime,” she says. “I think people want closure. They want to know the person is in jail.”

She joins the network as others are devising programs with similar themes. NBCUniversal’s Oxygen and WarnerMedia’s HLN have both placed new emphasis on true-crime documentary series in recent months.

Hostin brings unique experience.  She witnessed two crimes against her own family members, experiences that fueled her rise to become a federal prosecutor. “I know how it feels to be a victim and I want others to understand it,” Hostin says.

That understanding of the effects of crime on people who must grapple with it  is essential to the series, says Henry Schleiff, a Discovery group president who oversees ID along with Travel Channel, Destination America and American Heroes Channel.  “Her empathy is absolutely vital, and it comes across in the early shots and early tapes we are seeing,” he says in an interview.

“The Whole Truth” is executive produced by Hilary Estey McLoughlin and Terence Noonan for Lincoln Square Productions and Mike Sheridan and Joe Venafro for First Watch Productions. For Investigation Discovery, Liz Massie is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Jane Latman is executive vice president of development, and Kevin Bennett is general manager.

Popular on Variety

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

More TV

  • NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 6,

    Sunny Hostin Will Host 'The Whole Truth' on Investigation Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sunny Hostin hopes to bring a new view to a tried-and-true format. True-crime documentaries have fueled the fortunes of TV institutions ranging from “48 Hours” and “Dateline” to Discovery’s Investigation Discovery cable network. Now Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View” and a senior legal correspondent for ABC News, wants to add a different element [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Lizzo Explains How Synchs Paved the Way for Her Breakthrough

    If there was an artist who owned South by Southwest this year, it was Lizzo. As a longtime cult favorite of the Minneapolis and indie R&B scenes, the singer has spent years training for the mainstream breakthrough she’s poised to enjoy with her major-label debut album, “Cuz I Love You,” due next Friday (April 19) [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Inspires Soundtrack with

    'Game of Thrones' 'Inspires' Soundtrack with SZA, Maren Morris, Weeknd, Travis Scott

    The Weeknd is coming. Maren Morris, SZA, Ty Dolla Sign, the Lumineers and the National, too. They’re all contributing to “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series ‘Game of Thrones’),” which has just been announced for April 26 release via Columbia Records. The eclectic lineup of artists assembled for this “inspired by” collection [...]

  • Rami Malek, winner best actor in

    Key Dates Announced for 2020 Golden Globes

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the key dates for the 2020 Golden Globes. The ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2020. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 9, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the ceremony in January. Below is a [...]

  • MipTV: European Producers Flock to Magnify

    MipTV Roundup: European Producers Flock to 'Naked Beach,' Cannes-Set Procedural in the Works

    Magnify Media Secures European Options for ‘Naked Beach’ Format Magnify Media has secured a raft of European production options on its new format “Naked Beach” ahead of transmission of the U.K. version of the show. The U.K.-based distribution and rights-management company has optioned the format to Keshet International’s Tresor Produktions in Germany, Vincent TV Producties [...]

  • Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri - Killing

    'Killing Eve' Season 2 Premiere Is Show's Most-Watched Episode

    The season two premiere of “Killing Eve,” which was simulcast on BBC America and AMC, has returned record numbers for the show. With around 1.2 million total viewers, the episode was the most-watched in the show’s run so far by around half a million. The premiere more than doubled the season one average total viewership [...]

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    After Its Fight With Agencies, WGA Will Have to Face Other Battlegrounds

    The Writers Guild of America has aggressively marshaled its forces in the fight to reform the rules of engagement for talent agents who represent its 15,000 members. But as that battle rages, the guild faces some practical decisions on whether it can handle waging war on two fronts as it prepares for what are expected [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad