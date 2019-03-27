×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SundanceTV Reveals Unusual Launch Plans for Short-Form Series ‘State of the Union’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rosamund Pike as Louise, Chris O’Dowd as Tom - State of the Union _ Season 1, Episode 2 - Photo Credit: Parisatag Hizadeh/Confession Films/SundanceTV
CREDIT: Parisatag Hizadeh/Confession Fil

SundanceTV has lined up two unique ways to launch “State of the Union,” its 10-minute series starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd.

Given its short-form nature, the 10-episode relationship series posed a unique scheduling challenge for the channel. But here’s how the show will unroll: Starting Monday, May 6, and running through Friday, May 17, SundanceTV will air one 10-minute episode at 10 p.m. each weeknight.

Because of symmetry of running a 10-minute show at 10 p.m. for 10 days, SundanceTV is dubbing the showcase “10@10.”

Meanwhile, for viewers who would prefer to binge the show faster, Sundance Now, SundanceTV.com and the SundanceTV app will upload two 10-minute episodes each day at 5 p.m. between May 6 and May 10. The network is dubbing it a “Digital Happy Hour,” and is aiming at a commuter audience.

“If you are on the train or a carpool, standing on the bus, having a quick 10-minute episode for your ride home feels like such a terrific, convenient way to consume a show,” said Jan Diedrichsen, SundanceTV and Sundance Now executive director. “That’s how we came upon this idea of a 5 p.m. Eastern digital rollout. We really wanted the digital piece to be something that people associated with a point in time where they had this little 10-minute window to watch an episode, or even two episodes if possible.”

Related

Written by Nick Hornby (“About a Boy”) and directed by Stephen Frears (“A Very English Scandal”), “State of the Union” stars Pike and O’Dowd as Louise and Tom, a couple who are struggling to keep their marriage together. Each installment centers on the two as they meet in a pub before their weekly marital therapy session. As the dialogue-heavy episodes advance, viewers learn more about their marriage and what led to its crumbling.

“Their chemistry on the show is unbelievable,” Diedrichsen said. “They’re funny, they’re smart, it’s an incredibly satisfying 10-episode arc… Think about a show that’s in one location, it would be very easy for that to quickly feel stale or be stagnant. [Frears and Hornby do] an amazing job of making each episode feel fresh and vibrant and different. It’s really a master class in direction to see how [Frears] takes a challenge like this and makes it pop.”

“State of the Union” comes from See-Saw Films, which previously produced “Top of the Lake” and sequel “Top of the Lake: China Girl” for SundanceTV. Kristin Jones, executive vice president of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV, identified the project and brought it to SundanceTV, where Diedrichsen said he was intrigued by its short-form nature.

“We’re always looking for new ways to break the boundary of what television does,” he said, noting SundanceTV’s early embrace of foreign language fare like “The Returned” and “Deutschland 83.” “This felt like to us an exciting way to try something new in terms of form, content, platform, and really try to do something different, which we think is the promise of our brand.”

“State of the Union” also debuts just as the short-form format gains more attention. The show will compete for Emmys this year in the short form categories, which have been expanded in recent years.

Diedrichsen said he’s curious to see how audiences watch “State of the Union” once it’s all up: As individual episodes, or one long 100-minute binge. “State of the Union” premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival with all 10 episodes screened back-to-back.

“It played beautifully, like a feature film,” he said. “But I’ve seen it several different ways now. One of the strengths of the show is it really is modular. It’s a show you could watch one a day, two a day, three a day or all at once. The experience is still satisfying whichever way you do it.”

SundanceTV’s embrace of a premium short-form project like “State of the Union” also comes long before the 2020 launch of Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form content incubator Quibi. As the volume of content and platforms continues to expand, short-form content is being touted as one way to attract audiences overwhelmed by choice but limited in the amount of time they have to consume programming.

“From here, first things first, we learn how the audience consumes the show, reacts and responds to the show,” Diedrichsen said. “This is an experiment, and we’re looking to be responsive to our audience and see the appetite for it. We have very high hopes for the show. But we want to learn and see as we try new things like this.”

It’s actually not the first short-form project for the programmer, which picked up the six-episode series “The Adulterers” out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. “The Adulterers” recently premiered on the Sundance Now digital service. “It’s a little more low-fi in terms of budget and star power,” he said. “But still very entertaining. We’ve had terrific engagement and feedback from our subscribers. It’s definitely early days with this, but we’re excited about it.”

As for what’s next with “State of the Union,” Hornby has said that he would like to continue the show, but with different couples each season. “We have nothing to announce yet, but certainly we are interested in continuing our relationship with Nick and See-Saw,” Diedrichsen said. “We’ll see where it goes after Season 1.”

Popular on Variety

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

More TV

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild Begins Voting on 'Code of Conduct,' Setting Stage for Agent Firings

    Amid shaky prospects for a new deal with Hollywood agents, members of the Writers Guild of America have started voting on a “code of conduct” that will enable writers to fire their agents on April 7. Five days of online voting by the 15,000 WGA members began Wednesday morning. The code includes provisions eliminating agency [...]

  • CAA HQ LA

    Writer Claims CAA Ripped Off TV Pilot

    A TV writer filed suit against Creative Artists Agency on Tuesday, alleging that his agents stole his idea for a show and gave it to a higher-profile client. John Musero worked as a writer on the Aaron Sorkin show “The Newsroom” in 2014. The following year, he says he wrote a pilot called “Main Justice,” [...]

  • Is there still sex in the

    'Sex and the City' Follow-Up in Development at Paramount TV

    In a competitive situation, Paramount Television has landed the rights to the follow-up novel to “Sex and the City,” Variety has confirmed. “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” which is set to be released by Grove Press on Aug. 6, hails from “Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell. The new book take a [...]

  • viacom Illustration

    Viacom Digital Studios Makes Big Streaming Push to Woo Next-Gen Audiences

    After years of mostly sitting on the sidelines of the digital land grab, Viacom has gotten serious about investing in an online future for its stable of youth-skewing TV properties like MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central. A cornerstone of CEO Bob Bakish’s digital road map is Viacom Digital Studios, led by president Kelly Day, [...]

  • Game of Thrones Prequel Casting

    'Game of Thrones' Prequel Adds Five More Series Regulars

    The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is beefing up its cast. Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx have all been cast in series regular roles. As with all things “Game of Thrones,” the exact nature of the characters each will be playing is being kept under tight wraps. [...]

  • VICTORIA TV Show

    Boom in TV Period Dramas Raises Demand for History Consultants

    Ask production designer Maria Djurkovic how she researched period-accurate sets for the late 1970s-set espionage miniseries “The Little Drummer Girl,” which airs on AMC, and she answers: books, the internet, some personal experience. But then she brings up her secret weapon: Philip Clark. “Phil is something like a detective,” she says. “He can respond to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad