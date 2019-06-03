×
Patrick J. Adams to Return to ‘Suits’ for Final Season

CREDIT: Nigel Parry/USA Network

Patrick J. Adams will return for the final season of “Suits,” Variety has learned.

Adams will reprise his role as Mike Ross at mid-season to get involved in a case that will put him toe to toe with his former mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

Adams previously starred on the hit USA series, but departed the show in its seventh season. In the beginning of the series, Ross was able to impress Specter with his encyclopedic knowledge of the law despite never having officially passed the bar, securing Ross a position at Specter’s law firm. In the end of Season 7, Ross left the firm to move to Seattle with his wife, Rachel (Meghan Markle).

Adams most recently appeared as Stefan Kilbane on the Amazon series “Sneaky Pete.” His other TV credits include “Lost,” “Cold Case,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “Luck,” and “Pretty Little Liars.” He was also recently cast in the NatGeo series based on “The Right Stuff” in the role of John Glenn.

He is repped by ICM, Andy Corren Management, and Ginsburg Daniels.

It was announced in January that the upcoming ninth season of “Suits” would be the show’s last. The final season of “Suits” will consist of 10 episodes, premiering on July 17 on USA Network. The series, which hails from creator Aaron Korsh, has aired on the cable network since 2011. Former series star Gina Torres is set to star in a spinoff centered on her character, Jessica Pearson, as she makes the move to Chicago. It was previously announced the spinoff would be titled “Pearson.”

Korsh created the series and serves as executive producer. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic serve as executive producers along with Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano. Universal Content Productions (UCP) is the studio.

The final season of “Suits” will center on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which is facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey. After his sacrifice, Samantha is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna.

USA most recently ordered the drama series “Treadstone,” which is set in the Jason Bourne universe. The network’s current lineup consists of shows like “The Purge,” “Queen of the South,” and “Mr. Robot,” which will end after its upcoming fourth season.

  • Suits Renewed USA Network

