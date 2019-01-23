‘Suits’ Renewed for Ninth and Final Season at USA Network

“Suits” has been renewed for Season 9 at USA Network, which will be the show’s last.

The announcement comes ahead of the premiere of the back half of Season 8, which debuts tonight. The final season of “Suits” will consist of 10 episodes. The series, which hails from creator Aaron Korsh, has aired on the cable network since 2011.

“‘Suits’ has played an instrumental role in our network’s DNA for nearly a decade,” said Chris McCumber, president, USA Network and SYFY. “I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire ‘Suits’ family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run.”

The series currently stars Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Wendell Pierce, Amanda Schull, and Katherine Heigl. Past stars include Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle. Torres is also set to star in a spinoff centered on her character, Jessica Pearson, as she makes the move to Chicago. It was announced last week the spinoff would be titled “Pearson.”

The back half of Season 8 will pick up with Louis as the new managing partner of Zane Specter Litt. In a last-ditch effort to unify the team, both Samantha and Alex got their names on the wall and these six episodes will explore their new dynamic, the power shift between Louis, Harvey and Robert, and Katrina’s promotion to senior partner – plus, Donna’s role at the firm and her new love interest.

Related The Search for Country’s Next Star Gets 'Real' With Shania Twain's New Show 'The Purge' Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network

Korsh created the series and serves as executive producer. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic serve as executive producers along with Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano. Universal Cable Productions is the studio.

USA most recently ordered the drama series “Treadstone,” which is set in the Jason Bourne universe. The network’s current lineup consists of shows like “The Purge,” “Queen of the South,” and “Mr. Robot,” which will end after its upcoming fourth season.

Read a statement from Korsh on the series below.

“Though I know it isn’t true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer’s very first hour long script. These days that’s a common thing, but forty seven years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it. Nobody except the people at USA and UCP. First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom SUITS would never have gotten made. I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years. And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew – thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, SUITS would be nothing. And last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the SUITS family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks – thank you for always speaking your mind. Without you, I might start to think I’m getting the hang of this writing thing. And once that happens, nobody wins. I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes. Finally, to my wife Kate and my children Cooper and Lucy. Thank you for enduring countless late nights and times away, for me to get to live my dream. I love you. Love, Aaron”