×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: HBO Unveils ‘Succession’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Succession HBO
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

In today’s roundup, Michelle Obama will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and HBO released the first look at “Succession” Season 2. 

CASTING

The Urban Movie Channel (UMC) series “Stuck With You” has recast the role of Luvell with Timon Kyle Durrett, taking over for Thomas Q. Jones. Durrett and Tammy Townsend will now star together as an unhappily married celebrity couple that struggles with being the face of relationship goals in the spotlight, while living two separate lives behind closed doors. The series hails from writer and director Patricia Cuffie-Jones.

Geena Davis will appear in five of the 10 episodes in the third season of “GLOW.” Season three follows the women wrestlers as they take their show to Las Vegas. Davis will play Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. See a first look photo of Davis from the show below.

Related

GLOW Geena Davis season 3
CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

DATES

The eight episode first season of the street race car drama “Curfew” will be available for streaming exclusively on Spectrum Originals on Monday, June 24.

FIRST LOOKS 

Take a look at the Variety exclusive trailer for the upcoming HBO documentary “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.” The film follows Stevenson, a public interest lawyer and author of “Just Mercy,” focusing on his indictment of the U.S. criminal justice system role’s in systemic racism. The documentary premieres at AFI on June 19 and HBO on June 26. A bipoic film based on Stevenson’s “Just Mercy” will star Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson.

HBO released the trailer for the second season of “Succession.” Season two follows the Roy family as they fight to retain control of their empire. The series returns August 11 to HBO.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Nickelodeon has launched a new Intergalactic Shorts Program to identify animation talent around the world. “Our shorts program is intergalactic because we want to create a universe of new stars ready to make the next big animated hits of the future,” said Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s executive vice president. “Our doors are open to the best ideas out there and around the world, and we can’t wait to get started building this new home for visionary talent.”

Michelle Obama will join “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for a celebrity U.S. versus U.K. dodgeball game. The sporting event kicks off four special episodes broadcast from London, from June 17 to June 20 on CBS.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • US actress Eva Longoria poses for

    Listen: Eva Longoria on How 'Desperate Housewives' Changed TV and Made Her a Better Producer

    Eva Longoria still believes “Desperate Housewives” may have been TV’s “perfect pilot.” “It has everything, it sets up everything,” Longoria told Variety‘s “My Favorite Podcast.” “It’s super balanced in its storytelling. It was beautiful, it was stylized, it was stylistic and was so unique.” Longoria credits creator Marc Cherry, who spent years developing and pitching [...]

  • Succession HBO

    TV News Roundup: HBO Unveils 'Succession' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Michelle Obama will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and HBO released the first look at “Succession” Season 2.  CASTING The Urban Movie Channel (UMC) series “Stuck With You” has recast the role of Luvell with Timon Kyle Durrett, taking over for Thomas Q. Jones. Durrett and Tammy Townsend [...]

  • Joan-Boorstein

    Joan Boorstein Appointed President of Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi's PatMa Productions

    Former Showtime programming executive Joan Boorstein has been named president of PatMa Productions, the banner founded by producer Denise Di Novi and former CBS chairman Nina Tassler. Boorstein began her career at Showtime where she ultimately rose to the position of SVP of creative affairs. She was originally a film executive, working on over 100 [...]

  • Dune Bene Gesserit

    'Dune' Series Ordered at WarnerMedia Streaming Service, Denis Villeneuve to Direct

    WarnerMedia’s streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to the sci-fi project “Dune: The Sisterhood.” The series hails from Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the upcoming “Dune” film reboot from director Denis Villeneuve. Warner Bros. is distributing the film. Set in the universe of Frank Herbert’s epic “Dune” novel series, “Dune: The Sisterhood” is [...]

  • Sarah BarnettAMC - SundanceTV 'State of

    AMC Networks' Sarah Barnett on Georgia Abortion Law: 'This Is a Civil Rights Issue'

    AMC Entertainment Networks president Sarah Barnett said she is strongly opposed to recent laws that have been signed in states including Georgia to curtail abortion rights, backing up her company’s statement that it will reconsider its work in the state should the restrictions go into effect. Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival in Canada [...]

  • Emmys: Drama Submissions Rise Despite Final

    Emmys 2019: Drama Submissions Rise Alongside Final 'Game of Thrones' Entry

    Voting for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards is now open, and despite many heavy-hitter dramas such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” sitting out this year’s race, submissions have actually increased in that series category. Call it a sign of peak TV refusing to actually peak, but this year sees 165 entries [...]

  • Tyler Perry

    BET to Launch Streaming Service With Tyler Perry, Tracy Oliver Series

    BET is the latest brand to jump into streaming. The Viacom-owned cable channel is prepping a standalone streaming service, BET+, that would launch later this year, an individual with knowledge of the service confirmed to Variety. The service would be the home for Tracy Oliver’s planned “First Wives Club” series along with original content from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad