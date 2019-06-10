TV News Roundup: HBO Unveils ‘Succession’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Michelle Obama will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and HBO released the first look at “Succession” Season 2.

CASTING

The Urban Movie Channel (UMC) series “Stuck With You” has recast the role of Luvell with Timon Kyle Durrett, taking over for Thomas Q. Jones. Durrett and Tammy Townsend will now star together as an unhappily married celebrity couple that struggles with being the face of relationship goals in the spotlight, while living two separate lives behind closed doors. The series hails from writer and director Patricia Cuffie-Jones.

Geena Davis will appear in five of the 10 episodes in the third season of “GLOW.” Season three follows the women wrestlers as they take their show to Las Vegas. Davis will play Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. See a first look photo of Davis from the show below.

CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

DATES

The eight episode first season of the street race car drama “Curfew” will be available for streaming exclusively on Spectrum Originals on Monday, June 24.

FIRST LOOKS

Take a look at the Variety exclusive trailer for the upcoming HBO documentary “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.” The film follows Stevenson, a public interest lawyer and author of “Just Mercy,” focusing on his indictment of the U.S. criminal justice system role’s in systemic racism. The documentary premieres at AFI on June 19 and HBO on June 26. A bipoic film based on Stevenson’s “Just Mercy” will star Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson.

HBO released the trailer for the second season of “Succession.” Season two follows the Roy family as they fight to retain control of their empire. The series returns August 11 to HBO.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Nickelodeon has launched a new Intergalactic Shorts Program to identify animation talent around the world. “Our shorts program is intergalactic because we want to create a universe of new stars ready to make the next big animated hits of the future,” said Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s executive vice president. “Our doors are open to the best ideas out there and around the world, and we can’t wait to get started building this new home for visionary talent.”

Michelle Obama will join “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for a celebrity U.S. versus U.K. dodgeball game. The sporting event kicks off four special episodes broadcast from London, from June 17 to June 20 on CBS.