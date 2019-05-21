×
‘Succession’ Season 2 Adds Holly Hunter in Recurring Role

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Holly Hunter is joining HBO’s “Succession.”

Hunter will recur in the second season of the drama series in the role of Rhea Jarrell, the politically savvy CEO of a rival media conglomerate. She joins a returning cast that includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, and Natalie Gold.

Hunter won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in “The Piano.” She has also received Oscar nominations for the films “Broadcast News,” “The Firm, and “Thirteen.” On the TV side, she is known for roles in the show “Saving Grace” and in TV movies like “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom,” “When Billie Beat Bobby,” “Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her,” and “Harlan County War.”

She is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Season 2 of “Succession” will follow the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.

Jesse Armstrong created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, and Tony Roche also serve as executive producers.

