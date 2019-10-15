×

'Succession' Season 2 Finale Scores Over 1 Million Viewers

Will Thorne

Succession” concluded its second season with a tense Roy family yacht trip, watched by over 1 million total viewers.

According to HBO, 1.1 million total viewers tuned in to Sunday’s finale across all platforms, which is up 12% on the season 1 closer which garnered 1 million sets of eyeballs. The premium cabler expects total viewing for the second season to surpass last year’s final tally of 4.3 million viewers.

However, Sunday’s figure fell short of the series high posted by the season 2 premiere back in August. That episode of the darkly comic drama drew 1.2 million viewers, beating the previous high of 997,000 for the season 1 finale.

Season 2 of “Succession” has become an online sensation, spawning countless think pieces and even comedic remixes of Nicholas Britell’s jaunty themes song. The second season, which seems sure to become a stronger contender than the first at next year’s Emmys, continued to follow the Roy family as they struggled to retain control of their empire. HBO renewed the show for a third outing after only two episodes of season 2 had aired.

The series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Arian Moayed. Jesse Armstrong created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, and Tony Roche also serve as executive producers.

