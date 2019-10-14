×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Succession’: Matthew Macfadyen on the Status of ‘Tomelette’ After Season 2 Finale

By

Meg's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Succession
CREDIT: HBO

Matthew Macfadyen hasn’t even seen the second season finale of “Succession” yet, but says he wasn’t surprised by how it ended when he read the script. Over the course of the series, Macfadyen’s character Tom has suffered at the expense of the Roy family on personal and professional levels. Will he turn a new leaf in Season 3? Variety spoke with Macfadyen about the state of his on-screen marriage, Tom’s current footing at ATN, and that chicken power play.

So Tom is safe!

Tom seems to be safe. 

Were you surprised by that?

I was sort of thinking it was going to be Kendall, but then it was, and then it wasn’t, and then it was sort of that wonderful twist at the end.

That twist was a long time coming.

Yeah, it’s sort of beautifully set up now. Although, I haven’t seen it yet. This is just from reading the script. I can’t wait to watch the final thing.

Shiv throws Tom under the bus, and then Tom says that devastating line, “I wonder if the sad I’d be without you is more than the sad I am with you.” Has their marriage fundamentally shifted?

There has been a series of pretty brutal letdowns from Shiv to Tom over the course of the series. That was probably the most public and most damning one. Because even though they’ve been through ups and downs, it’s that thing that they’re a team, they’ve got a plan, the plan of how to do the next 10 years, and that has totally rocked for him.

Let’s talk about plucking the chicken off Logan Roy’s plate.

It was all scripted. No improvisation. Although I did take a very, very, large piece of chicken, a bit of chicken breast, in fact, on the first take and I stuffed so much in my mouth I couldn’t speak. Brian and I got terrible, terrible giggles. Almost irretrievable giggles. That was the first take and then from then on, I just grabbed a bit of drumstick.

I heard from Brian Cox that a scene where Tom second guesses himself was cut. Do you think the framing around Tom will be more powerful as we head into the next season?

I know what Brian is referring to because there was a sort of, comedown scene after that chicken incident. I don’t think for a minute that he planned the chicken thing. The chicken power play. I think he just did it. I think it’s a demented way of fighting for his skin in the family, in the business.

How is Tom affected by Kendall’s betrayal of Logan?

From what I remember from the episode, Greg gets sort of with Kendall now, is that right? That’s a peculiar thing, certainly to Tom. This is it. This is my worry. The Greggs have already been broken to create the Tomelette. That will be very interesting to see how it plays out. 

There is a huge political component in the show. What do you think of the upcoming 2020 election in America?

We did the table read of the pilot in 2016 on Election Day. On the morning of election night. It felt really peculiar to be doing a show about these very wealthy, aggressive, strange, and preposterous people at that time. And then, of course the election happened and Donald Trump won the election and everything sort of shifted a little bit. Or it felt like it did. It’s really interesting to be doing a show like this, now. So much of the media is controlled by so few people, and the idea that one family can own hundreds of news channels and therefore spin a certain line, and that’s how most people get their news, their politics, what they think about the world.

Look at the headlines during the title sequence!

Yeah, “Gender Fluid Illegals Enter Country Twice.” Some of the ones they snuck in on the ATN news channel in the background scenes… Very clever people have screen grabbed them, the very funny, right-wing news headlines.

As someone who has done quite a bit of Shakespeare in their career, what Shakespearean elements does “Succession” have?

It’s very Shakespearean. “King Lear” springs to mind. It’s quite Greek. I think all family dramas are, really. In terms of the father, power, money, love, the absence of love, jealousy, violence, all that stuff. All that good stuff.

What role does Tom play? The comedic relief, or something more?

I think there’s something more.

More TV

  • Tom Succession

    'Succession': Matthew Macfadyen on the Status of 'Tomelette' After Season 2 Finale

    Matthew Macfadyen hasn’t even seen the second season finale of “Succession” yet, but says he wasn’t surprised by how it ended when he read the script. Over the course of the series, Macfadyen’s character Tom has suffered at the expense of the Roy family on personal and professional levels. Will he turn a new leaf [...]

  • Jason Sudeikis Apple

    Jason Sudeikis Sets Ted Lasso Comedy Series at Apple

    Jason Sudeikis is bringing his Ted Lasso character to Apple’s upcoming streaming service. Variety has learned that Apple TV Plus has given a series order to “Ted Lasso,” on which Sudeikis will star in addition to writing and executive producing. In the series, Sudeikis plays Lasso, an idealistic all-American football coach hired to manage an [...]

  • CENTRAL PARK FIVE

    Netflix and Ava DuVernay Sued by Police Interrogation Firm

    The company behind a controversial police interrogation technique filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Netflix and director Ava DuVernay, claiming that it was defamed in DuVernay’s miniseries on the Central Park jogger case. John E. Reid and Associates developed the Reid Technique in the late 1940s, and it has continued to offer training materials [...]

  • Noah Oppenheim

    NBCU Has Likely Succession Plan Set at NBC News

    NBC News President Noah Oppenheim has been battling Ronan Farrow in recent and disturbing headlines, but the executive remains the most likely candidate to succeed NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack, according to people familiar with the matter. Lack, who has seen NBC News through one of its most tumultuous eras, has a contract [...]

  • Succession Season 2 Roman Gerri

    How 'Succession' Turned Rich-People Problems Into TV's Most Satisfying Drama (Column)

    It was only as the credits rolled on the Season 2 finale of “Succession” that I realized I was standing. At some point during the exhilarating final scene, I’d apparently leapt to my feet, radiating with the thrill of watching the last meticulously placed domino fall. It was startling to understand just how invested I’d [...]

  • '100% Wolf - Legend of the

    '100% Wolf - Legend of the Moonstone' Leads Most Viewed Show at MipJunior

    Animated series “100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone” from Germany’s Studio100 Media topped the poll of most-watched shows at MipJunior, the children’s content market in Cannes, which wrapped Sunday. The series follows the adventures of Freddy Lupin, a young werewolf who has been accidentally turned into a poodle, but is determined to prove he’s [...]

  • jay-wallace-fox-news

    'News Stars' Will Fill Shepard Smith's Slot, Says Fox News President (EXCLUSIVE)

    Shepard Smith has left the Fox News building, but his hour will remain staffed by employees from the network’ news division. Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Bill Hemmer and John Roberts are among the Fox News Channel news anchors who will do a stint in the 3 p.m. hour vacated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad