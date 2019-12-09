×
'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong Signs HBO Overall Deal

Succession” boss Jesse Armstrong has inked a three-years overall deal at HBOVariety has confirmed.

Armstrong created the critically-acclaimed series and also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Armstrong formerly co-created the popular UK comedy series “Peep Show” and “Fresh Meat.” He also worked on the hit HBO comedy “Veep” during the show’s first season. His other credits include “Black Mirror,” “The Thick of It,” and “Four Lions.” He published the novel “Love, Sex and Other Foreign Policy Goals” in 2015.

Armstrong is repped by 42 and Ziffren Brittenham.

News of the deal comes on the heels of “Succession” picking up three Golden Globe nominations on Monday morning. The show scored a nomination for best drama series, with series stars Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin picking up nods in the best actor and supporting actor in a drama series categories respectively. The show was nominated for five Emmy Awards earlier this year, ultimately winning two. That includes a win for Armstrong for best writing for a drama series as well as a win for best main title design.

It was announced back in October that “Succession” executive producer Adam McKay, who also directed the show’s pilot, had signed a first-look television deal with HBO. Under the terms of that deal, McKay and his Hyperobject Industries banner are currently developing a limited series about the case of Jeffrey Epstein. McKay is also an executive producer on the recently-ordered HBO drama series centered on the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, with McKay also directing the pilot for that show.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Armstrong’s deal.

