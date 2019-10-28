×
‘Stumptown,’ ‘Mixed-ish,’ ‘The Rookie’ Land Full Season Orders at ABC

ABC has given full season orders to freshman shows “Stumptown” and “Mixed-ish” as well as sophomore series “The Rookie.”

Both “Stumptown” and “Mixed-ish” are produced solely by ABC Studios, while “The Rookie” is a co-production between ABC Studios and eOne. This marks the first full season pick ups for any of ABC’s fall shows thus far.

“This fall, ‘Stumptown’ has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; ‘mixed-ish’ has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season; and ‘The Rookie’ has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We’re so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can’t wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season.”

“Mixed-ish” is a spinoff of the critically-acclaimed ABC comedy “Black-ish” and focuses on the early life of Rainbow “Bow” Johnson. The series stars Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson, and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Peter Saji, Karin Gist, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins serve as executive producers.

Season to date, “Mixed-ish” is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and just over 5 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. According to ABC, the show grows to a 1.8 rating when multi-platform viewing is included.

“Stumptown” is based on the graphic novel of the same name and follows private investigator Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders). In addition to Smulders, the series stars Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

Creator and executive producer Jason Richman and co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead produce the series along with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the “Stumptown” graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the “Stumptown” graphic novel series).

The series is averaging a 1.5 rating and just under 8 million viewers an episode in Live+7, effectively doubling its Live+Same Day audience in both measures. Across all platforms, ABC has the show at a 2.2 rating and 9.7 million viewers on average.

“The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as middle-aged man John Nolan who decides to join the LAPD. It also stars Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series.

The series moved to Sundays for its second season and is averaging a 1.3 rating and 7.8 million viewers an episode, more than doubling its audience in both measures from Live+Same Day.

