TV News Roundup: ‘Stumptown’ Adds Jay Duplass, Zosia Mamet, Zulay Henao 

In today's TV news roundup, "Stumptown" books three guest stars and BET announced new premiere dates for two new Tyler Perry projects.

DATES

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios have pushed back the premiere of their original dramas “The Oval” and “Sistas” to Oct. 23. “The Oval,” which has the 9 p.m. time slot, follows the inner-workings of the White House as it follows an unassuming family who finds themselves living in the iconic residence. The series stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson. “Sistas,” at 10 p.m., follows a group of single black females as they navigate their love lives, and stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown. Both series are written by Perry with Michelle Sneed serving as executive producer.

PROGRAMMING

UPtv announced its full “Christmas Movie Christmas” lineup, featuring 10 new original movies. This year, the special programming block begins Oct. 27 with the new film “A Christmas Movie Christmas” with Kim Hidalgo, Brant Daughtery and Ryan Merriman. Other new projects on the schedule include “Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal,“ starring Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow and Charles Shaughnessy, premiering Nov. 3; “Rock N’ Roll Christmas,“ starring Beverley Mitchell and Catherine Mary Stewart, premiering Nov. 10; “Christmas Cupcakes,” starring Cindy Busby, Erin Karpluk and Kristian Brunn, premiering Nov. 17; “A Christmas Recipe for Romance,” starring Madeline Leon, premiering Nov. 24; “Christmas Chalet,“ starring Erica Durance, Robin Dunne and Elva Mai Hoover, premiering Dec. 1; “Christmas in Paris,“ starring Karl E. Landler, Rebecca Dalton and Daphne Zuniga, premiering Dec. 8; “Snowbound for Christmas,“ starring Zarrin Darnell-Martin and Henderson Wade, premiering Dec. 15; “Christmas Wedding Runaway,“ starring Sara Mitich, Harmon Walsh, Candice Mausner and Joseph Cannata, premiering Dec. 22; and “Baby in a Manger,“ starring Monica Knox and Michael Morrone, premiering Dec. 24. From Nov. 24 until Dec. 1, UPtv will also air a “GILMORE the Merrier” binge-a-thon, hosted by Scott Patterson of “Gilmore Girls.“ Throughout the entire week, 24 hours a day, the network will marathon all seven seasons of the beloved Amy Sherman-Palladino series.

EVENTS

“Dancing with the Stars” has announced its longest live tour to date, kicking off on Jan. 9 in Richmond, Va. The show will feature performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater. The tour will wrap up on April 7 in Portland, Ore.

CASTING

Zosia Mamet, Jay Duplass and Zulay Henao have been cast in guest roles in the upcoming season of ABC’s “Stumptown.” Premiering Oct. 2, the new drama series follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), an Army veteran dealing with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a needy brother. Dupless will play Elias, a lovelorn widower who becomes taken with a woman named Katrina (played by Mamet) and hires Dex to track her down. Meanwhile, Henao has taken on the recurring role of Denise, the wife of a now-deceased informant Hoffman (Michael Ealy) used to work with who is now involved in a complicated situation with him.