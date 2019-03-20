Netflix Drops ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

The “Stranger Things” kids are done playing board games in the basement.

From the new trailer for season three, which Netflix just dropped, and The Who song “Baba O’Riley” blasting throughout, it would appear that the gang of Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin and co. are about to experience their “teenage wasteland.”

The trailer opens with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp) throwing a surprise party for Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) return home. However, the surprise turns hilariously sour when they jump out from behind a wall, and Dustin’s reflexes don’t react well to the shock. It’s hard to blame him after all he and his friends have been through.

While season two was spookily set during Halloween, season three is set in the build up to Fourth of July celebrations in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. The season will, perhaps not coincidentally, be available to stream on that date.

The trailer also sees Eleven and Max read magazines and go to the mall, while Billy (Dacre Montgomery) goes into full “Baywatch” lifeguard mode. It’s clear that many of the characters have done some growing up in the intervening time between seasons.

Related Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters' Netflix Announces New Interactive Animated Kids Show 'Battle Kitty'

“We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike. “I mean what did you think, we’re just gonna sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?”

However, the trailer also shows that the group of youngsters will have to grow up pretty fast if they’re going to contend with a trained killer armed with a silenced pistol (who bears a striking resemblance to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator), and the terrifying creatures from the Upside Down, who have been doing some growing of their own.

David Harbour’s Chief Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer’s Nancy, Charlie Heaton’s Jonathan, and Joe Keery’s Steve all appear in the trailer.

Netflix has also released several first look images from the upcoming season.

The episode titles for the third season were revealed at the same time as the teaser trailer in Dec., 2018. They are as follows: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt.” Its logline reads “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.”

“Stranger Things” has been nominated for 10 Primetime Emmys and won six Creative Arts Emmys. It’s also received four Golden Globe nominations.