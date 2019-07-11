×

'Stranger Things 3' Draws Record Viewership, According to Nielsen

The third season of “Stranger Things” has posted record viewership figures, according to Nielsen measurements.

Across the holiday weekend, from July 4th to 7th, the show had an average minute audience of 12.8 million viewers and reached 26.4 million unique viewers in the U.S. Over the first four days after its release, the premiere episode garnered 19.2 million viewers in the average minute, a 7% bump on the premiere episode from season 2 which scored 17.7 million viewers in the same measurement.

Scheduling the launch, and centering much of the plot, around a holiday clearly paid off for the streamer, as by the end of July 4th, a total of 824,000 viewers had watched the entire 8-episode season, according to Nielsen. That figure represents a considerable 56% increase on the total viewers who binged the entirety of season 2 within the first day. Season 3 has also proven to be the most watched Netflix original series that Nielsen has ever analyzed, according to the trusted audience measurement firm.

On Monday, Netflix released its own viewership estimations for “Stranger Things 3,” boasting in a tweet that 40.7 million accounts had watched the show since its July 4 debut, the biggest-ever audience on the streaming service for any film or TV series in its first four days.

Season 3 sees the gang of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) back together once more, but this time tensions grow between them as they enter teenage and the monsters from the Upside Down make a terrifying return.

