×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Best Merch For ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atmosphere'Stranger Things' event, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

We’re just a few months from the third season premiere of “Stranger Things,” and Netflix’s pop culture phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down. Since its release last month, the trailer for season three has already been viewed more than 25 million times, while the upcoming season has inspired everything from a new video game, to clothing and accessories collections at Hot Topic and Target.

The show has also become a hit in the collectibles arena, with “Stranger Things” merchandise attracting a ton of eyeballs and fetching big money on sites like eBay, with thousands of people trying to cash in on the craze.

Whether you’re a collector or just a casual viewer, we’ve rounded up seven pieces of limited-edition merch that showcase “Stranger Things” in all its weird, wacky and wonderful glory. Pick up something for your season three viewing party, as a new display piece, or as a gift for a “Stranger Things” fan.

1. Hasbro “Stranger Things” Card Game

stranger-things-board-game eggo
CREDIT: Amazon

Escape from the Upside Down and be the first to get rid of all your Eggo cards in this officially-licensed card game from Hasbro. The set includes seven character cards, and 106 Eggo cards, that can be used to block your opponents, reverse the order of play, and summon the Demogorgon, to name just a few moves.

Inspired by the first season of the show, the game accommodates two to six players. Purchase: $8.99 on Amazon.com.

2. “Stranger Things” Vinyl Figures

stranger things action figures
CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Great to display on your desk or bookshelf, these “Stranger Things” figurines from Funko feature the popular characters in their signature outfits (and poses) from the show. The vinyl figures measure four inches tall and come with two characters per set (choose from Dustin and Lucas, or Eleven and Barb).

The officially-licensed figures were produced in limited quantities, and come packaged in a collectible box. Purchase: $14.99/set on ThinkGeek.com.

3. “Stranger Things” Moonlight Poster

stranger things poster
CREDIT: Amazon

“Starry Night” meets a Hawkins night in this poster that features the “Stranger Things” kids, as seen through the lens of Vincent Van Gogh. The glossy art print, inspired by the Dutch post-impressionist painter’s most famous work, depicts the kids riding their bikes into town, as a dreamy, Van Gogh-esque nightscape looms overhead.

The limited-edition poster is printed on high-quality gallery paper and comes with a one-year warranty. Available in four different sizes: 8 x 10, 11 x 14, 16 x 20, 20 x 24 (all sizes in inches). Frame not included. Purchase: $14.99 on Amazon.com. Bonus: take 10% off this piece right now with promo code: STRMOON10.

4. “Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down”

stranger things book viewing guide
CREDIT: Amazon

A New York Times best-seller, “Worlds Turned Upside Down” is the official behind-the-scenes companion guide to the show, with original commentary and a foreword from show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, behind-the-scenes photos from the set, and original sketches and concept art from the show’s costume and set designers.

The book also includes interviews with the stars of the show, and a rare glimpse into the casting calls that went out for their roles. Fans will also get to read the early episodes’ original drafts, and get answers to pressing questions about Hawkins, the Upside Down and the characters’ unique ticks and talents (I.e. finally crack the Morse code disk Eleven uses and learn how to decipher secret messages in the show).

Note: this book has been designed to mimic a used book (like the ones seen in the series). The marks, scuffs, and tears on the cover and pages are intentional. Purchase: $19.75 on Amazon.com.

5. Monopoly: “Stranger Things” Edition

stranger things monopoly game
CREDIT: Amazon

Everyone’s favorite board game gets a “Stranger Things” twist, as players compete to rescue Will Byers and escape the Upside Down.

This special version of Monopoly includes a detailed, full-color game board, 80s-inspired tokens and “Walkie-Talkie” and “Blinking Lights” cards replacing the Community Chest and Chance cards. Instead of claiming houses and hotels, compete to land on forts and hideouts, while buying, selling and trading locations from the show. There are 32 forts and 12 hideouts to claim in total.

This is an officially-licensed collaboration with Netflix. The game is suitable for two to eight players. Purchase: $23.79 on Amazon.com.

6. D&D Mind Flayer Ring

dungeons-dragons-ring-stranger-things
CREDIT: ThinkGeek

One of the most popular roleplaying games in the world, “Dungeons and Dragons” was first introduced in the 70s, but got a boost in popularity thanks to “Stranger Things.” This D&D Mind Flayer Ring is made from high-end, surgical stainless steel and features an oversized interpretation of the Mind Flayer (one of the show’s main antagonists) set on an adjustable band.

The ring measures 1.3 inches from the tip of the frill to the end of the tentacle, and is designed to be unisex. Purchase: $39.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

dungeons-dragons-stranger-things
CREDIT: Amazon

“D&D” fans will also want to pick up the official “Stranger Things” version of “Dungeons and Dragons,” which includes a “Stranger Things” adventure book, rulebook, five character sheets, six dice, a Demogorgon figure, and a paintable Demogorgon figure. The game comes in a special red box, designed to mimic the 1983 D&D “red box” seen on the show. Purchase: $24.99 on Amazon.com.

7. Stranger Things Deluxe Edition Vinyl

stranger things soundtrack vinyl LP
CREDIT: ThinkGeek

This limited-edition double LP set features 39 tracks from the “Stranger Things” score, including the show’s main title theme, composed and performed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The high-quality audio discs play on any conventional turntable, or can be framed and displayed on your bookshelf or wall.

The blue and red splatter-style LPs are accompanied by an 11″ x 17″ poster, and five 4″ x 6″ character cards that feature the “Stranger Things” kids. Purchase: $59.99 on Amazon.com. You can also stream the soundtrack for free right now with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gets you instant access to playlists and songs with no ads and unlimited skips. Get more details here.

VarietySPY products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may earn a commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More TV

  • Seth MacFarlane Walk of Fame Honor

    How Seth MacFarlane Made an Empire Spanning TV, Film, Music

    “The empire is accidental,” says Seth MacFarlane as he sits atop the sort of rarefied showbiz kingdom — television shows, movies, acting roles, musical albums, merchandise — that only a handful of entertainment industry titans such as George Lucas and Walt Disney have known. MacFarlane, who is set to receive a star April 23 on [...]

  • Atmosphere'Stranger Things' event, Los Angeles, USA

    Best Merch For 'Stranger Things' Fans

    We’re just a few months from the third season premiere of “Stranger Things,” and Netflix’s pop culture phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down. Since its release last month, the trailer for season three has already been viewed more than 25 million times, while the upcoming season has inspired everything from a new video game, [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Episode 2 Posts

    'Game of Thrones' Episode 2 Posts Huge Rating, Dips from Season 8 Premiere

    With 10.29 million viewers, the second episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” is the fourth-largest episode in the history of the show in terms of linear audience, according to Nielsen’s preliminary figures. This represents a dip of 12.5 percent from the premiere which drew 11.76 [...]

  • Whitney Davis photographed at the PMC

    'CBS Has a White Problem': Executive Blasts Toxic Culture at Network in Explosive Letter

    Last year, CBS hired two white-shoe law firms to conduct an independent investigation into alleged misconduct by then-CEO Leslie Moonves, as well as broader cultural issues at CBS. Writing for Variety, Whitney Davis — a veteran of the company’s news and entertainment divisions — describes how the investigation prompted her to reconsider her nearly decade-and-a-half career [...]

  • DSC03586.ARW

    Virgin Media Partners With Amazon, Integrates Prime Video App

    Virgin Media is adding the Amazon Prime Video app to its TV service. The Liberty Global-owned cabler will integrate the app into its ultra HD settop from this summer, meaning customers with the high-end box can access Prime Video directly. Virgin Media will be the first Liberty Global pay TV business to integrate Amazon’s streaming [...]

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    France Televisions to Sub-License Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 From Discovery

    France Télévisions has signed a deal with Discovery to sub-license exclusive free-to-air French broadcasting rights to the Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 from Eurosport, Discovery’s leading sports brand. Under the deal, France Télévisions will broadcast the 2022 and 2024 Olympic Games, as well as extended coverage, including dedicated streams covering every sport, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad