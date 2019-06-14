‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo to Host Hidden-Camera Prank Show at Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo, known for his performance as the nerdy and adorable Dustin Henderson on “Stranger Things,” is branching out at Netflix.

The streamer has put out an order for “Prank Encounters,” a hidden-camera prank show which Matarazzo will host. Each episode of the series will take two strangers who each think they’re starting their first day at a new job. However, their part-time jobs “turn into full-time nightmares” when their paths collide. The eight-episode series will launch later this year.

“Prank Encounters” hails from Propagate and has Matarazzo, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Kevin Healey and Rob Hyde on board as executive producers. Anthony Gonzalez, who experience in the domain as a director on CBS show “Undercover Boss,” will helm the series.

The announcement comes less than a month out from the Season 3 premiere of “Stranger Things” on July 4. From the trailer for the upcoming season, which Netflix dropped in March, it would appear that Dustin, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp) are done playing board games in the basement.

After season 2 was set during Halloween, season 3 is set in the build up to Fourth of July celebrations in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. The logline for season 3 reads, “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.”