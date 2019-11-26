‘Strange Angel’ Canceled After Two Seasons at CBS All Access

“Strange Angel” has been canceled at CBS All Access.

The drama, about rocketry pioneer and occultist Jack Parsons, ended its second season in July.

“Strange Angel” starred Jack Raynor as Parsons, one of the founders of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Aerojet, who became a follower of cult leader Aleister Crowley. It also starred Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote, Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen.

“The series brought new meaning to the idea that the truth is stranger than fiction and we are incredibly thankful to the creative team of Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker for their vision, as well as the fantastic cast for bringing the bizarre story of Jack Parsons to life,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access in a statement.

Created by Mark Heyman and based on the book “Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons” by George Pendle, “Strange Angel” was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker served as executive producers. Clayton Krueger served as co-executive producer. Originally developed for AMC, the series was one of the first produced exclusively for All Access, CBS’ direct to consumer streaming service.

This marks only the second cancelation to come at All Access, the first being “One Dollar” which was canned after a single season in Dec. 2018.