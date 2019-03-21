Grime Star Stormzy Joins Roc Nation Exec Produced BBC Drama ‘Noughts & Crosses’

“Noughts and Crosses” just added another musical heavy hitter with grime supremo Stormzy set to star in the adaptation of the Malorie Blackman novels for the BBC. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is already on board and will exec produce, as will Participant Media.

Stormzy has an on-screen role and will play Kolawale, a newspaper editor and character created for the series. “As a diehard fan of Malorie’s novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true,” he said.

“The first time I met Stormzy he informed me he was a huge fan of my ‘Noughts & Crosses’ series of books,” Blackman added. “I’m thrilled he will now be a part of the Noughts + Crosses TV production.”

The book and series are set in an alternate world where there is a ruling class of people of African descent and white people suffer discrimination and prejudice. It follows two young people, Sephy and Callum, who are divided by their color but united by a sense of injustice.

ITV-owned “Victoria” producer Mammoth Screen is making the show for the BBC. ITV Studios’ sales arm is handling distribution and will take the series out internationally.

Stormzy joins the previously-announced Jack Rowan (“Peaky Blinders”) who plays Callum and newcomer Masali Baduza who stars as Sephy Hadley. Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph and Ian Hart will also appear.

“As an icon of black British culture, we are honored to have Stormzy play a part in this adaptation of a novel he’s such a fan of,” said exec producer Preethi Mavahalli.