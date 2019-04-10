×
Keshet International Notches International Drama Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: KI

“Stockholm” is heading to Canada after Keshet International sold the drama series to Gem, the streaming service of Canadian pubcaster CBC. The drama deal was one of several inked by KI.

Gem is is the first international buyer of “Stockholm,” which launched at TIFF and is based on the bestselling book by Noa Yedlin. The Israeli black comedy stars a group of 70-somethings who cover up a friend’s death so that he can win a Nobel Prize posthumously. It is currently being adapted for U.S. audiences by Keshet Studios.

KI, the sales arm of Israeli broadcaster Keshet, has also sealed the first international deals for Hebrew-language drama “Sleeping Bears” and “Commandments,” with Brazil’s Globosat buying both.

“Sleeping Bears” is a psychological thriller written by Keren Margalit that was selected for last year’s Berlinale Series. “Commandments” is a character-driven drama focusing on the personal and religious identity of young men joining the Israeli army.

“It’s an exciting time to be a distributor of quality foreign-language drama,” said Keren Shahar, KI’s president of distribution. “The market is becoming more language-agnostic and really opening up to content from all countries and continents. It is so validating to see such a broad range of titles from our slate connecting with international buyers over the last few months.”

    "Stockholm" is heading to Canada after Keshet International sold the drama series to Gem, the streaming service of Canadian pubcaster CBC. The drama deal was one of several inked by KI. Gem is is the first international buyer of "Stockholm," which launched at TIFF and is based on the bestselling book by Noa Yedlin. The [...]

