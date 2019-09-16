Steven S. DeKnight Steps Down as ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Showrunner

Netflix’s series adaptation of “Jupiter’s Legacy” has lost showrunner and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight, Variety has confirmed.

DeKnight has exited the series over creative differences. DeKnight is currently under an overall deal at the streaming service, which is set to expire in 2020. Sources say he and his team may be negotiating an early exit from that deal.

DeKnight previously served as showrunner on the acclaimed first season of the Marvel-Netflix series “Daredevil.” His other credits include “Spartacus” and “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” for Starz.

“Jupiter’s Legacy” is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. It follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. Now, in present day, they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. The series is the first in a planned slate of projects based on Millar’s work. The cast includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter

The series is currently in production, with approximately four of the show’s eight-episode first season already filmed. DeKnight wrote and directed the first episode of the series. Netflix is currently searching for a new creative team for the series and production is not currently expected to stop.

Millar executive produces “Jupiter’s Legacy” along with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, and Quitely.

Deadline first reported DeKnight’s exit.