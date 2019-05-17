×
Steve Kroft to Retire From ‘60 Minutes’

CBS HEADQUARTERS
CREDIT: JIM COOPER/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Steve Kroft, one of the longest serving correspondents serving on “60 Minutes,” will retire from the CBS newsmagazine, CBS News said Friday.

Kroft plans to announce his decision to step down on this Sunday’s broadcast.A tribute to him is slated to air in September.

 

 

More to come….

