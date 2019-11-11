×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Steve Austin to Launch New WWE Network Interview Series, Sets Undertaker as First Guest

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steve Austin Undertaker WWE Network
CREDIT: Courtesy of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is returning to the WWE Network with a brand new interview series.

The company’s branded streaming service will air the monthly series “’Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions,” with the first episode set to air on Nov. 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET after the annual WWE pay-per-view Survivor Series. Variety has also learned that the premiere episode will feature a rare long-form interview with Mark Calaway, better known to WWE fans as The Undertaker. Calaway first joined the WWE nearly three decades ago and is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle.

“Mark has been doing The Undertaker for 30 years and he has had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business,” Austin told Variety. “He’s stayed in character all this time. He’s made a few appearances on some talk shows way back in the day, but no one has really ever heard from Mark Calaway the man…I think he was enthusiastic because he has been quiet for so long so now he has the chance to share some stories like everyone else has. He’s had one of the most high-profile careers and, back in his heyday, had some of the most outlandish stories from the road. We had a great time shooting the breeze.”

Austin also said that, given the length of Calaway’s career, he hopes the two can sit down for more interviews in the future to cover topics they could not get to during the premiere. Future episodes of the series will feature one-on-one conversations with other big names from WWE, both past and present, as well as other celebrity guests.

This is not the first time Austin has hosted an interview series on the WWE Network. He previously hosted a live version of his popular podcast for the streamer, which featured appearances by fellow WWE stars like Mick Foley, Paul “The Big Show” Wight, and Brock Lesnar. According to Austin, “The Broken Skull Sessions” will offer something different.

“I think this is going to be a little more relaxed and laid back,” he said. “The other one was live and I was flying around to accommodate the schedule and going out on the road. This is over at the Broken Skull studio, which we’ve built up…It’s basically like a bulls–t session, talking about someone’s career and trading stories, shooting the breeze.

More TV

  • "Deepfake" -- When a fabricated video

    TV Ratings: 'Madam Secretary' Sinks to Series Low

    With a strong “Sunday Night Football” showing on NBC and general stability across the TV ratings on Sunday night, things didn’t look so rosy for “Madam Secretary” on CBS. The Tea Leoni show sank to a new series low 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, the previous low being a 0.38 achieved two weeks back. This week, [...]

  • Variety Launches New Video Series, 'Daily

    Variety Launches New Video Series, 'Daily Variety'

    Variety has launched a daily video series covering the business of entertainment. Hosted by Audrey Cleo Yap and executive produced by Eva Wong, “Daily Variety” will feature breaking news coverage and analysis from Variety’s award-winning staff as well as in-depth features and interviews with top industry professionals. Each bite-sized segment and featured clip will be [...]

  • Lester Holt Norah O'Donnell David Muir

    TV's Evening-News Battle Spills Out of Its Time Slot

    Norah O’Donnell, Lester Holt and David Muir often journey to global hot spots and scenes of national interest. In recent weeks they’ve been engaged in travel of a different sort – through time. ABC, NBC and CBS have all begun re-airing their various evening-news programs in the early morning via a select group of stations [...]

  • Celluloid-Dreams

    Arte, Kloos & Co. to Co-Produce Vernon Films' Miniseries 'Celluloid Dreams' (EXCLUSIVE)

    French-German broadcaster Arte is teaming with U.K.-based production house Vernon Films to co-produce Ilinca Călugăreanu’s non-scripted hybrid miniseries “Celluloid Dreams.” Stefan Kloos’ German production company Kloos & Co, whose co-production credits take in Oscar-nominated documentary “Last Men in Aleppo,” is also on board for the project. Romanian-born writer-director Călugăreanu is best known for her debut [...]

  • Zig Zag Hires Ronnie Krensel to

    Zig Zag Hires Ronnie Krensel to Run U.S. Operation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading U.K.-based indie Zig Zag Productions has recruited award-winning producer and showrunner Ronnie Krensel to lead its U.S. business. He will be EVP, Zig Zag USA, and take charge of development and pitching projects to networks, cable channels, and streamers based in the U.S. Krensel has created and produced shows for numerous U.S. outlets, including [...]

  • The Soup Jade Catta-Preta

    E! to Revive 'The Soup' Franchise With Comedian Jade Catta-Preta

    E! is set to revive its talk show comedy roundup series “The Soup” with Brazilian-born comedian Jade Catta-Preta. It’s set to premiere early next year as a weekly half-hour series. The enduring franchise that began on E! as “Talk Soup” in 1991 features a comedic take on outrageous highlights from daytime talk shows, reality TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad