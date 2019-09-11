Sterling K. Brown-Produced ‘Washington Black’ Series in Development at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

Sterling K. Brown and his Indian Meadows Productions banner have found a potential home for their “Washington Black” series, based on Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel.

Hulu has given a script commitment plus penalty to the Brown-produced limited series, meaning the Disney-owned platform will be forced to pay a penalty if the project doesn’t go to pilot.

“Washington Black” tells the story of George Washington Black, an 11-year-old field slave on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother, Christopher Wilde, after a shocking death threatens to upend both of their lives.

The duo then embark on a globe-trotting adventure with the help of a strange flying machine. Their journey takes them through America, the cold Arctic seas, the gothic spires of old Europe, and the deserts of North Africa, all while staying one step ahead of a deadly bounty hunter.

“Washington Black” hails from 20th Century Fox TV, which won an intense bidding war for the rights to the novel back in March.

The novel is being adapted for TV by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, with Edugyan on board as an executive producer. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Anthony Hemingway is attached to direct and executive produce through his production entity Anthony Hemingway Productions, where production exec Lyah LeFlore is shepherding the project. Brown is also producing with The Gotham Group through his Indian Meadows shingle. Danielle Reardon is in charge from the Indian Meadows end.

Brown launched Indian Meadows in 2018 under a pact with 20th Century Fox with the aim of championing diversity through developing film, broadcast, cable and streaming projects. This would be the first limited series to emerge from the recently formed production outfit.

The actor will return to the small screen on Sept. 24 with the season 4 premiere of “This Is Us.” He also caused a stir with “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fans recently when he announced he was joining the Amazon show for its forthcoming third season. Coming up on the film front, Brown has “Waves,” which just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the small matter of “Frozen 2,” which is set for a Nov. 22 release date.