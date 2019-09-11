×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sterling K. Brown-Produced ‘Washington Black’ Series in Development at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sterling K Brown The Fence
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown and his Indian Meadows Productions banner have found a potential home for their “Washington Black” series, based on Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel.

Hulu has given a script commitment plus penalty to the Brown-produced limited series, meaning the Disney-owned platform will be forced to pay a penalty if the project doesn’t go to pilot.

“Washington Black” tells the story of George Washington Black, an 11-year-old field slave on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother, Christopher Wilde, after a shocking death threatens to upend both of their lives.

The duo then embark on a globe-trotting adventure with the help of a strange flying machine. Their journey takes them through America, the cold Arctic seas, the gothic spires of old Europe, and the deserts of North Africa, all while staying one step ahead of a deadly bounty hunter.

Related

“Washington Black” hails from 20th Century Fox TV, which won an intense bidding war for the rights to the novel back in March.

The novel is being adapted for TV by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, with Edugyan on board as an executive producer. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Anthony Hemingway is attached to direct and executive produce through his production entity Anthony Hemingway Productions, where production exec Lyah LeFlore is shepherding the project. Brown is also producing with The Gotham Group through his Indian Meadows shingle. Danielle Reardon is in charge from the Indian Meadows end.

Brown launched Indian Meadows in 2018 under a pact with 20th Century Fox with the aim of championing diversity through developing film, broadcast, cable and streaming projects. This would be the first limited series to emerge from the recently formed production outfit.

The actor will return to the small screen on Sept. 24 with the season 4 premiere of “This Is Us.” He also caused a stir with “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fans recently when he announced he was joining the Amazon show for its forthcoming third season. Coming up on the film front, Brown has “Waves,” which just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the small matter of “Frozen 2,” which is set for a Nov. 22 release date.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Sterling K Brown The Fence

    Sterling K. Brown-Produced 'Washington Black' Series in Development at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sterling K. Brown and his Indian Meadows Productions banner have found a potential home for their “Washington Black” series, based on Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel. Hulu has given a script commitment plus penalty to the Brown-produced limited series, meaning the Disney-owned platform will be forced to pay a penalty if the project doesn’t go to pilot. [...]

  • Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain to Develop

    Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain to Develop Amateur Detective Drama at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    An amateur sleuth drama from Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain is in the works at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled one-hour project follows four women who, fed up with feeling unseen after a neighbor mysteriously disappears from their tranquil Florida community, band together to find her by turning their “invisibility” into a superpower to [...]

  • Jenna Fischer Angela Kinsey

    Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Team Up for 'The Office' Podcast

    It looks like Pam and Angela might be finally getting along. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who play Pam and Angela, respectively, in the famous NBC sitcom, have teamed up for an “Office”-related podcast. In “Office Ladies,” which premieres Oct. 16 on Stitcher’s comedy network Earwolf, the former “Office” stars and real-life best friends will [...]

  • quibi

    Quibi Inks Deal With BBC for Daily International News Show

    Quibi, the short-form mobile TV and tech startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced a deal with the BBC to produce daily international news programming. Earlier this summer, Quibi announced a similar pact with NBC News, for two daily shows. The announcement of the deal with BBC Global News comes after word of the departure of [...]

  • Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob

    Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star' at Fox

    Liv Tyler has been cast as the lead opposite Rob Lowe in Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff, Variety has confirmed. The new entry to the budding franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the [...]

  • Sean Hayes - Emmy Studio -

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills Launches Branded Content Division

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions has partnered with Test Pattern Media to launch a branded content division. The new initiative comes after Hazy Mill’s recent branch into branded content, winning awards for their Orbitz campaign, and partnering with other clients such as Lucasfilm, Amazon, Showtime, Starbucks, Capital One, TNT, TBS, Lincoln, P&G, [...]

  • Uzo Aduba

    Uzo Aduba Joins 'Fargo' Season 4

    “Fargo” Season 4 has cast Uzo Aduba, Variety has confirmed. She joins previously announced cast member Chris Rock, who will lead the upcoming season of the critically-acclaimed FX series. The exact nature of Aduba’s role is being kept under wraps at this time. Aduba is best known for her role in the Netflix series “Orange [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad