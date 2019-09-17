Sterling K. Brown to Produce Drama Series ‘Everyday Insanity’ in Development at Fox

Fox is developing a one-hour drama that boasts Sterling K. Brown among its executive producers.

Titled “Everyday Insanity,” the series is inspired by the life events of series creator Laura Bensick. It is described as an uplifting drama about three wildly different families who form a “created family” to support each other after their loved ones are diagnosed with mental illnesses. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.

Bensick is the writer and executive producer on the series, with Brown and Danielle Reardon executive producing under their Indian Meadows Productions banner. 20th Century Fox Television will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Both Olin and Indian Meadows are currently under overall deals at 20th TV. Roxy Olin is the development executive for their company After Portsmouth.

Brown launched Indian Meadows in 2018 with a stated goal of promoting diversity while developing and producing projects across film, broadcast, cable, and streaming. Variety recently reported that Brown and Indian Meadows are developing a series at Hulu based on the novel “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan. Brown is best known for his onscreen work, currently starring in the hit NBC series “This Is Us,” for which he won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series in 2017. That was his second consecutive Emmy, having won the previous year for best supporting actor in a limited series for “People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.” He recently debuted the film “Waves” at the Telluride and Toronto film festivals and will appear in the upcoming third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists, JWS Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.