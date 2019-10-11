Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Series at CBS All Access Adds Three

The CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” is continuing to round out its cast.

Joining the likes of previously announced stars Amber Heard, James Marsden and Whoopi Goldberg will be Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara and Hamish Linklater.

“The Stand” presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. The streaming platform announced in August that the prolific author himself will write the final episode of the series, providing a “new coda” that goes beyond the book.

Bailey, best known for his performances in “Band of Brothers” and “ER,” will play Teddy Weizak, a superflu survivor and member of the body crew, alongside Harold, in Boulder, Colo. McNamara, whose credits include the Freeform series “Shadowhunters” The CW’s “Arrow,” will play Julie Lawry, a small-town girl with a wild side. Finally Linklater, who just wrapped production on the final season of FX’s “Legion” and will next appear in the TNT drama “Tell Me Your Secrets,” will play Dr. Ellis, a military colonel and infectious disease specialist who dreams of being the hero who stops the superflu.

Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke and Daniel Sunjata will also star.

The series hails from CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell are writers and executive producers, with Boone also directing. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske and Miri Yoon as co-executive producers. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will all produce.