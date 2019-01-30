Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Gets Series Order at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has ordered 10 episodes of limited series “The Stand,” based on Stephen King’s eponymous novel, to be produced by CBS Television Studios.

The apocalyptic series takes place in a world mostly wiped out by the plague and “embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil,” according to CBS. “The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors.”

“I’m excited and so very pleased that ‘The Stand’ is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” said King in a statement. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, and Boone will direct the series. Also executive producing are Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein. Will Weiske and Miri Yoon are listed as co-executive producers, and Owen King will serve as a producer.

The novel has personal significance for Boone, who said he read “The Stand” under his bed when he was 12. Upon discovering that, his Baptist parents burned the book in their fireplace.

“Incensed, I stole my Dad’s FedEx account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work,” said Boone in the release. “Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine, and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from god himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan. My parents, genuinely moved by King’s kindness and generosity, lifted the ban on his books that very day.”

Boone said he later wrote a cameo for King in his first film and has “been working to bring The Stand to the screen for five years.”

CBS’ subscription video-on-demand service also streams “The Good Fight,” “No Activity,” and “Star Trek: Discovery.” Additionally, a brand new “Star Trek” series is slated debut on CBS All Access, with Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard.