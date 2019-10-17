Stephen Dorff’s Fox Drama ‘Deputy’ Lands International Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

As the curtain comes down on Mipcom, Entertainment One has sealed the first international deals on “Deputy,” the modern-day Western procedural that will be on Fox in the U.S.

Fox has acquired the show for its channels in Portugal and Turkey. In Belgium, Telenet has pre-bought the show.

Entertainment One is distributing and the series was its big scripted launch in Cannes. Several more deals are in the offing. Procedural drama is in demand in the international market and also in fairly short supply. Entertainment One, which is in the throes of being bought by Hasbro in a $4 billion deal, has several in its catalogue, including Nathan Fillion’s ABC series “The Rookie.”

In “Deputy,” Dorff plays Bill Hollister, a career lawman who has to step up as sheriff of Los Angeles County. More adept at catching bad guys than navigating politics, he finds himself at the helm of a crime-fighting organization of 10,000 deputies in a modern-day Wild West. The show, which hails from Will Beall and director David Ayer, is being made with the cooperation of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Dorff won acclaim for his performance in Season 3 of “True Detective.” In “Deputy,” he stars alongside Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Mark Moses.