Stephen Curry, Will Arnett NBA Comedy Series in Development at Fox

Stephen Curry and Will Arnett may never be on the same basketball team, but the duo are working together on an NBA-related series which is in development at Fox.

Titled “The Second Half,” the multi-camera comedy has been given a script plus penalty commitment by the network.

“The Second Half” takes a “humorous look” at a retired NBA player who moves back home to Charlotte, buys a car wash and struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend, and childhood best friend. He starts to realize that when it comes to the game of life

Sean Clemens, whose previous credits include “Making History,” “The Grinder,” “United We Fall,” is set to pen the script and executive produce. Curry and Arnett will serve as non-writing executive producers. Marc Forman will exec produce for Electric Avenue, alongside Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Jenelle Lindsay for Unanimous Media, Tim Mcauliffe , and Peter Principato for Artists First.

More to come…