×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stephen Curry, Will Arnett NBA Comedy Series in Development at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Stephen Curry and Will Arnett may never be on the same basketball team, but the duo are working together on an NBA-related series which is in development at Fox.

Titled “The Second Half,” the multi-camera comedy has been given a script plus penalty commitment by the network.

“The Second Half” takes a “humorous look” at a retired NBA player who moves back home to Charlotte, buys a car wash and struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend, and childhood best friend. He starts to realize that when it comes to the game of life

Sean Clemens, whose previous credits include “Making History,” “The Grinder,” “United We Fall,” is set to pen the script and executive produce. Curry and Arnett will serve as non-writing executive producers. Marc Forman will exec produce for Electric Avenue, alongside Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Jenelle Lindsay for Unanimous Media, Tim Mcauliffe , and Peter Principato for Artists First.

More to come…

More TV

  • Stephen Curry, Will Arnett NBA Comedy

    Stephen Curry, Will Arnett NBA Comedy Series in Development at Fox

    Stephen Curry and Will Arnett may never be on the same basketball team, but the duo are working together on an NBA-related series which is in development at Fox. Titled “The Second Half,” the multi-camera comedy has been given a script plus penalty commitment by the network. “The Second Half” takes a “humorous look” at a retired [...]

  • Golden Globes: More New Contenders Cause

    Golden Globes: More New Contenders Cause Increased Voting Issues

    Last year, the amount of original scripted television series hit an all-time high at just under 500. This year the number is on track to top out well above that, with 154 of those shows being brand new launches for the calendar year (in a combination of ongoing series and limited events). And the kicker [...]

  • Liza Koshy

    Liza Koshy to Host Dance-Competition Series -- With a Moving Dance Floor -- for Quibi

    YouTube star and comedian Liza Koshy will preside over a dance-competition reality series coming to Quibi — a kind of mashup of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Wipeout.” In “Floored,” two opposing teams of skilled dancers will try their best to perform a routine while the dance floor itself actually lifts, tilts, drops, [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "David Harbour"

    Heidi Gardner's Kooky 'Weekend Update' Characters Make News on 'Saturday Night Live'

    When extra laughs are required on “Weekend Update” these days, Bailey Gismert sometimes answers the call. The ersatz teenager character, one of several popular figures played by “Saturday Night Live’s” Heidi Gardner, is supposed to review movies, but typically ends up insulting “Update” co-anchor Michael Che, rolling her eyes, and having an emotional breakdown. Audiences [...]

  • Ricky Gervais Golden Globes

    Golden Globes: Having a Host Saves Us From a Misguided Trend (Column)

    It’s a bit ironic that it’s the Golden Globes that may finally save us from an ultimately misguided trend of host-less awards shows. During its first 66 years, the Globes went without a host in all but one year (1995, when John Larroquette and Janine Turner emceed the show). But then came Ricky Gervais. In [...]

  • Erik Barmack

    Wild Sheep’s Erik Barmack Talks IPs, International TV, the Future at MipCancun

    CANCUN, Mexico — Arguably, from mid-decade, as Netflix, VP, international originals, Erik Barmack changed history. Passionate, and immensely connected and hard working, from Mexico’s “Club de Cuervos,” launched in August 2015, he spearheaded the U.S. streaming giant’s drive into original productions around the globe that not only resonated to Netflix national subscription bases but also [...]

  • David Tennant to Play Serial Killer

    David Tennant to Play Notorious Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV Drama

    David Tennant will play Dennis Nilsen in “Des,” an ITV drama about the Scottish serial killer who murdered numerous young men in London in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The “Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch,” and “Good Omens” actor will star as Nilsen, known as Des, alongside Daniel Mays (“Line of Duty”), who plays the cop [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad