×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stephen Colbert Cancels ‘Late Show’ New Zealand Trip After Mosque Shootings

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jacinda Ardern during Wednesday's September 26, 2018 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” had been scheduled to make a surprise trip to New Zealand this week — but those plans have been put on hold in light of last Friday’s terrorist attack that left 50 people dead.

On Monday’s show, Colbert revealed the now-shelved trip, which had been kept under wraps but was scheduled to take place for a week starting this Wednesday.

A male Australian white supremacist has been charged with killing 50 people and injuring 50 more during Friday prayers at the Al Noor mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. On Monday’s show, Colbert noted that now was obviously not the time to visit and distract from the gravity of the situation.

“I just love that country,” he said. “If you’ve never been, go. The people there are unbelievably kind and welcoming. Obviously we’re not going to go down now but we hope to go down in the future and again, we want to say to everyone down there how sad and heartbroken we are for what that country is going through. For one of the hallmarks of New Zealand and one of the things I have always thought of, is it’s this wonderful, isolated country so far away from the problems we take for granted here north of the equator.

Related

“And now this very particular brand of evil has infected that country like a ghost, something you wouldn’t imagine,” he added. “Truly, an evil creature has arrived on that island. I pray with all my heart that they take the action down there and have the courage to take action that we seem to lack up here in the United States. Good luck to them and blessings and peace to the Muslim community there and everywhere in the world.”

Colbert was planning to visit the country on the invitation of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who guested on “Late Show” in September. Ardern received raves for her appearance, on which she even jokingly offered Colbert — a J.R.R. Tolkien and “Lord of the Rings” aficionado — “Hobbiton citizenship.”

“I have it in writing, but actually they’re going to have the official calligrapher of ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Hobbit’ and Hobbiton write up your official invitation,” she told the host. “So come to New Zealand, we’ll make the ceremony official.”

That was the plan, and Colbert — with a small crew in tow — was planning on arriving unannounced, much like he did in 2017 when he surprisingly showed up in Russia to tape segments.

“She was a lovely guest, we had such a good time talking to her and when she was here,” Colbert said of Ardern.

Colbert may still take “Late Show” to New Zealand at some point, but there are no plans in the works at the moment.

Colbert normally tapes his Friday episode a day early, which meant Monday’s “Late Show” was the host’s first opportunity to comment on the tragedy.

“The world is still reeling from Friday’s terror attack in New Zealand,” Colbert said while opening the show. “All of our hearts go out to those at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques and to the great people of New Zealand. I have been down there and it is the most beautiful country I have ever seen and the Kiwis are the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

Ardern, meanwhile, has been receiving praise for her handling of the shooting and her actions in uniting New Zealand in the aftermath. “What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence,” she said on Friday. “It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us.”

[Photo: Ardern and Colbert on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in September 2018.]

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Stephen Colbert Cancels 'Late Show' New Zealand Trip After Mosque Shootings

    “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” had been scheduled to make a surprise trip to New Zealand this week — but those plans have been put on hold in light of last Friday’s terrorist attack that left 50 people dead. On Monday’s show, Colbert revealed the now-shelved trip, which had been kept under wraps but [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Hollywood Agents, Writers Guild Make Little Progress in Talks

    Leaders of Hollywood agencies and the Writers Guild of America made little progress in Tuesday meeting to negotiate proposed rule revisions to how agents represent writers. The WGA said after the meeting — the fifth since Feb. 5 — that talks would resume later this week but did not give a specific day. “The Agencies [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Monster (T-Pain)

    New-Model Murdochs: Fox Corporation to Emerge Tuesday

    A new era for the Murdoch clan and the media business begins with the debut of Fox Corporation on Tuesday, a day before Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The new-model Fox will begin trading Tuesday on the NASDAQ under the FOXA symbol. On Tuesday, 21st Century Fox will initiate a complex transfer [...]

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV roundup, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2” starring Kiernan Shipka, and former “O.C.” star Rachel Bilson has been cast in Fox’s drama pilot “Lovestruck.” CASTING Former “O.C.” star Rachel Bilson is set to play the female lead in Fox’s new drama pilot “Lovestruck.” The [...]

  • Ron Howard and Brian Grazer

    Imagine TV Sets 'Mindscaping' as First China Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Imagine Television is developing “Mindscaping,” a 24-episode science fiction series written by Oscar Yang (“Medical Examiner Dr. Qin,” “The Ten Deadly Sins”). The series is the first Chinese-language series developed by Imagine Television, part of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment group, for a Chinese audience. The show is pitched as an original sci-fi [...]

  • "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured:

    Pilot Season 2019: Multi-Camera Comedies Remain in High Demand

    For the second pilot season in a row, multi-camera comedies have proven to be a hot commodity. The Big 4 have collectively ordered 28 comedy pilots this year, including two animated straight-to-series orders at Fox. Of those 28, 12 are single-cams and 13 are multi-cams (including one multi-cam hybrid at ABC and two at CBS). [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad