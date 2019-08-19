×

'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell to Lead Starz Wrestling Drama 'Heels'

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Stephen Amell Arrow Season 5
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Stephen Amell has set his first major post-“Arrow” role.

The actor, who will make his final outing as the bow wielding super hero this season, has been cast as the lead in a wrestling drama series entitled “Heels” which has been given the greenlight at Starz.

The hour-long drama is set in a close-knit Georgia community and follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy.

“Heels” is written by Michael Waldron, who is set to pen the pilot for “Loki” at Disney Plus, and has Mike O’Malley, who previously executive produced “Survivor’s Remorse” at the cable network, on board as showrunner,

More to come…

 

