Peter Segal to Direct Stephen Amell’s Pro Wrestling Drama ‘Heels’ at Starz (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Segal will direct and executive produce Stephen Amell’s upcoming Starz series “Heels,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The eight-episode series, which hails from Lionsgate Television in association with Paramount Television Studios, stars Amell and Ludwig as brothers Jack and Ace Spade. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling league as the two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy.

The films Segal has directed have grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. He has been at the helm of comedies like “Tommy Boy,” “50 First Dates,” “Get Smart,” “The Longest Yard,” and “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.” His next film will be the action-comedy “My Spy” starring Dave Bautista, which is due out in 2020. On the television side, he has directed episodes of the Starz series “Survivor’s Remorse” and the Showtime series “Shameless.”

He is repped by Paradigm and Gang Tyre.

“Heels” is written by Michael Waldron and Mike O’Malley, who also serve as showrunner. O’Malley previously created “Survivor’s Remorse.” Along with Segal, Waldron and O’Malley, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as executive producers.

It was announced earlier this week that Starz had also ordered the drama series “Becoming Elizabeth,” which will tell the story of the early life of one of England’s most iconic Queens. The premium cabler is also currently prepping a spinoff of its hit drama series “Power.” That show, “Power Book II: Ghost,” will star music icon Mary J. Blige. “Power” is set to end after its current sixth season, which will resume in January.