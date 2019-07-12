×

Stephanie Niznik, Actress in ‘Everwood’ and ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 52

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stephanie Niznik
CREDIT: Courtesy of Denise Truscello

Stephanie Niznik, an actress who appeared on “Everwood” and in “Star Trek: Insurrection,” died unexpectedly in Encino, Calif. on June 23. She was 52.

A native of Bangor, Maine, she originally intended to become a geneticist before graduating from Duke U. with majors in theater and Russian. She pursued a masters at Cal Arts, then began acting with roles in series including “”Vanishing Son” and “Murder She Wrote.”

She had additional parts on shows including “Nash Bridges” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” before landing a recurring role on “Diagnosis Murder.” On medical series “Everwood,” she played the neighbor Nina Feeney. She also had a recurring role on “Life is Wild” and guested on “Lost,” “NCIS” and “CSI: Miami.”

After playing Trill Starfleet Ensign Kell Perim in the feature “Star Trek: Insurrection,” Niznik returned to the “Star Trek” world to play the Wraith in the “Rogue Planet” episode of the series “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Niznik was active in volunteering for hunger, children and animal rescue organizations, and also worked with Four Winds Heart-Centered Healing.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather; brother and sister-law; her niece and nephews; aunt and uncle; and her beloved dogs Nucleus and Jake.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More TV

  • Dwayne Wade holds up the legend

    Dwayne Wade, Megan Rapinoe Win Big at 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

    The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards was filled with incredible athletes, inspiring moments and — of course — a massive amount of slime. “I love the kids. I love the slime. I loved the games. I love seeing celebrities and athletes like become kids again. And it’s like my favorite thing,” Michael Strahan told [...]

  • TV News Roundup: HBO Sets 'The

    TV News Roundup: HBO Sets 'The Deuce' Final Season Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO sets the premiere date for the third and final season of “The Deuce,” and Netflix reveals when “Mindhunter” will return for season 2.  CASTING Kyle Bornheimer and Jessica St. Clair are set to join the cast of HBO’s “Avenue 5,” an upcoming comedy from Armando Iannucci about a space [...]

  • Stephanie Niznik

    Stephanie Niznik, Actress in 'Everwood' and 'Star Trek,' Dies at 52

    Stephanie Niznik, an actress who appeared on “Everwood” and in “Star Trek: Insurrection,” died unexpectedly in Encino, Calif. on June 23. She was 52. A native of Bangor, Maine, she originally intended to become a geneticist before graduating from Duke U. with majors in theater and Russian. She pursued a masters at Cal Arts, then [...]

  • Live+3 Ratings for Week of July

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of July 1: ‘The Bachelorette’ Dominates

    “The Bachelorette” finished comfortably top of the L+3 rankings in both rating and viewership for the week of July 1. The ABC reality dating show posted a 1.5 in Live+Same Day, which then grew to a 1.9 in delayed for a 27% gain. Its closest competition came from CBS’ “Big Brother,” whose three broadcasts all [...]

  • Conan O'Brien Kumail Nanjiani

    Conan O'Brien Interviews His Assistant After Kumail Nanjiani Cancels Last-Minute

    Kumail Nanjiani’s last-minute “Conan” cancellation left the host scrambling for a new guest. At the eleventh hour, he filled the spot with an impromptu interviewee — his longtime assistant.  Nanjiani was scheduled to appear on the Thursday night show to promote his upcoming comedy film “Stuber.” Half an hour before the taping, Conan O’Brien received [...]

  • Jon Favreau Jimmy Kimmel

    'The Mandalorian': Jon Favreau Says He's Already Working on Season 2 of 'Star Wars' Series

    The first season of Disney Plus’ live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” hasn’t even debuted yet, but executive producer Jon Favreau is already working on Season 2. “The Lion King” director revealed as much in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, telling the host, “We’re done with the first season. I’m actually writing [...]

  • 'Make it Reality' book launch

    Cris Abrego to Receive The Imagen President's Award at the 34TH Annual Imagen Awards

    The Imagen Foundation announced that Cris Abrego will receive this year’s Imagen President’s Award at the 34th Annual Imagen Awards. Abrego is the chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine North America. The Imagen Awards was established in 1985 to encourage positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. “Cris Abrego has embraced [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad