Stephanie Niznik, Actress in ‘Everwood’ and ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 52

Stephanie Niznik, an actress who appeared on “Everwood” and in “Star Trek: Insurrection,” died unexpectedly in Encino, Calif. on June 23. She was 52.

A native of Bangor, Maine, she originally intended to become a geneticist before graduating from Duke U. with majors in theater and Russian. She pursued a masters at Cal Arts, then began acting with roles in series including “”Vanishing Son” and “Murder She Wrote.”

She had additional parts on shows including “Nash Bridges” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” before landing a recurring role on “Diagnosis Murder.” On medical series “Everwood,” she played the neighbor Nina Feeney. She also had a recurring role on “Life is Wild” and guested on “Lost,” “NCIS” and “CSI: Miami.”

After playing Trill Starfleet Ensign Kell Perim in the feature “Star Trek: Insurrection,” Niznik returned to the “Star Trek” world to play the Wraith in the “Rogue Planet” episode of the series “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Niznik was active in volunteering for hunger, children and animal rescue organizations, and also worked with Four Winds Heart-Centered Healing.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather; brother and sister-law; her niece and nephews; aunt and uncle; and her beloved dogs Nucleus and Jake.