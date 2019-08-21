Stephan James, Hong Chau Returning for ‘Homecoming’ Season 2, Kyle Patrick Alvarez to Direct

Stephan James and Hong Chau are coming back for more, as far as “Homecoming” is concerned.

James, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in season 1 opposite Julia Roberts, will reprise the role of Walter Cruz, while Chau will return to play Audrey Temple for the Amazon series’ sophomore outing.

The show has also enlisted Kyle Patrick Alvarez to direct all episodes of season 2. Alvarez, who previously directed the Ezra Miller and Tye Sheridan feature “The Stanford Prison Experiment,” will also serve as an executive producer.

News emerged in July that Janelle Monáe will take over the lead spot for Roberts in season 2. Monáe’s character is described as a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or who she is.

“We’re so lucky to have Kyle Alvarez on board to direct season 2, his enthusiasm and relentless creativity are already taking the show in exciting new directions,” said series creators and executive producers Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz. “And we’re thrilled that Stephan and Hong will be returning, we can’t wait to watch as they take their characters on these surprising journeys, far beyond anything we could have expected.”

“Homecoming” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP. The series is executive produced by Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp, as well as “Mr. Robot” executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content, and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Roberts will also serve as executive producer through her production company Red Om Films.

Variety reported exclusively back in March that Esmail, who directed the entire first season, wouldn’t be returning to helm any episodes of season 2.