×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel to Star in ‘Station Eleven’ Series at HBO Max

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mackenzie Davis Himesh Patel
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel have been cast in the lead roles of HBO Max’s upcoming “Station Eleven” series adaptation.

The show is based on the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Described as a postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, the series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Davis will play Kirsten, a survivor of the Georgia Flu pandemic and performer in a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe. Patel will play Jeevan, an unemployed lost soul who—when the Georgia Flu strikes—must become a leader.

Davis’ previous TV credits include “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Black Mirror.” On the film side, she will appear in the upcoming release “Terminator: Dark Fate” and has previously starred in films such as “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Martian,” and “What If.” She is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

Patel recently starred in the film “Yesterday” as well as “The Aeronauts.” He previously appeared in over 500 episodes of the show “EastEnders” and will star in the upcoming shows “Avenue 5” and “The Luminaries.” He is repped by WME.

The 10-episode limited series is expected to launch in spring 2020. Patrick Somerville is adapting the book for the screen and will also serve as the showrunner. Hiro Murai is attached to direct and executive produce. Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, and Dylan Russel will also executive produce. Nate Matteson will serve as co-executive producer. Paramount Television is the studio behind the series.

 

More TV

  • Mackenzie Davis Himesh Patel

    Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel to Star in 'Station Eleven' Series at HBO Max

    Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel have been cast in the lead roles of HBO Max’s upcoming “Station Eleven” series adaptation. The show is based on the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Described as a postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, the series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu [...]

  • LIVING WITH YOURSELF

    How a Recurring Childhood Nightmare Inspired 'Living With Yourself'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Living With Yourself,” streaming now on Netflix. When writer and producer Timothy Greenberg was a child, he used to have a recurring nightmare. In it, he was sitting at his family’s kitchen table when the doorbell would ring and suddenly he would feel terrified, [...]

  • Meghan Duchess of Sussex during a

    Meghan Markle on Media Scrutiny During Pregnancy: 'Not Many People Have Asked if I'm OK'

    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up about being a newlywed and first-time mother amidst media scrutiny in an interview with “ITV News at Ten” anchor Tom Bradby. Markle, along with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were interviewed for the new documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.” Markle, who addressed the [...]

  • Bless The Harts

    'Bless the Harts' Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

    “Bless the Harts” has scored an early second season renewal at Fox. This marks the first Season 2 renewal for a freshman show this season. The series has aired three episodes to date, with the fourth set to air this Sunday. The animated comedy hails from creator Emily Spivey and is loosely based on her [...]

  • Donald TrumpCNN Republican Presidential Debate, Las

    Trump Letter Threatens to Sue CNN; Network Calls It 'Desperate PR Stunt'

    An attorney for President Donald Trump has sent a letter to CNN that threatens to sue the AT&T-owned cable-news network for violating the Lanham Act and making misrepresentations to the public and advertisers about its content, but the network says the missive isn’t worth discussing. “This is nothing more than a desperate PR stunt and [...]

  • Helen Mirren attends the LA Premiere

    Why Helen Mirren Considers Catherine the Great to Be 'Superhuman'

    It’s no secret that Dame Helen Mirren has a knack for nailing regal roles. Following her Oscar-winning on-screen reign as Queen Elizabeth II back in 2006, the thespian brings yet another powerful ruler to life in HBO’s limited mini-series “Catherine the Great.” Just as she does on the small screen as Russian Empress Catherine II, [...]

  • Amy Schumer'I Feel Pretty' film premiere,

    Amy Schumer Documentary 'Expecting Amy' Ordered at HBO Max

    Amy Schumer’s journey through her pregnancy is coming to HBO Max. The streamer, set to launch in the spring of 2020, has ordered the documentary “Expecting Amy” (working title), which will provide a “unfiltered,” “behind-the-scenes” look at Schumer as she goes through a difficult pregnancy while touring and preparing for a stand-up special. ”Women are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad