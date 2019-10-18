Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel to Star in ‘Station Eleven’ Series at HBO Max

Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel have been cast in the lead roles of HBO Max’s upcoming “Station Eleven” series adaptation.

The show is based on the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Described as a postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, the series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Davis will play Kirsten, a survivor of the Georgia Flu pandemic and performer in a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe. Patel will play Jeevan, an unemployed lost soul who—when the Georgia Flu strikes—must become a leader.

Davis’ previous TV credits include “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Black Mirror.” On the film side, she will appear in the upcoming release “Terminator: Dark Fate” and has previously starred in films such as “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Martian,” and “What If.” She is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

Patel recently starred in the film “Yesterday” as well as “The Aeronauts.” He previously appeared in over 500 episodes of the show “EastEnders” and will star in the upcoming shows “Avenue 5” and “The Luminaries.” He is repped by WME.

The 10-episode limited series is expected to launch in spring 2020. Patrick Somerville is adapting the book for the screen and will also serve as the showrunner. Hiro Murai is attached to direct and executive produce. Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, and Dylan Russel will also executive produce. Nate Matteson will serve as co-executive producer. Paramount Television is the studio behind the series.