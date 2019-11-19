StarzPlay Buys Erotic Thriller ‘Instinto’ and Drama Series ‘Sanctuary’ for U.K.

StarzPlay has snagged rights to Spanish-produced erotic thriller series “Instinto” and psychological thriller “Sanctuary.” The Starz streaming service has scored both series for the U.K., and for unspecified territories in mainland Europe.

Movistar Plus and Bambu Producciones-produced “Instinto” follows Marco Mur, an attractive, successful businessman. A trauma from his past prevents him from getting emotionally involved with women, and he prefers intimate encounters in a night club . But when his past returns Marco is forced to face the conflicts in his life

The series stars Mario Casas (“The Mule”), Ingrid Garcia-Jonsson (“Beautiful Youth”), Oscar Casas (“The Orphanage”), Silvia Alonso (“Shrew’s Nest”), and Bruna Cusi (“Red Bracelets”).

It is distributed by Studiocanal, as is Starzplay’s other European drama acquisition, “Sanctuary.” Based on Marie Hermanson’s novel “The Devil’s Sanctuary,” it turns on Hel, who visits her estranged twin in a residential sanatorium in the Italian Alps. She finds herself trapped in a waking nightmare when her twin disappears and the clinic refuses to believe Hel is who she says she is. Josefin Asplund (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) and Matthew Modine (“Stranger Things”) star.

Scandi producer Yellow Bird made the series with Germany’s TMG (now part of the Leonine group). Starzplay has made several big-ticket acquisitions for its international SVOD service. Recent pick-ups include “Batman” prequel “Pennyworth,” and Hulu drama “Harlots.”