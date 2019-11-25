Starz Launches Steaming App in Five International Markets, Plans 20 More

Starz has launched its direct-to-consumer StarzPlay streaming app in Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico and the U.K. and plans to roll it out in another 20 territories in 2020.

StarzPlay has a pipeline of originals on its SVOD service from the Starz U.S. cable channel, including “The Spanish Princess” and “Dublin Murders.” It has also made several splashy acquisitions for its international services in recent months, including “Batman” prequel “Pennyworth” and DC Universe and HBO Max series “Doom Patrol.”

StarzPlay was previously accessible via the Amazon channels platform and through local partners, such as Totalplay in Mexico, Orange in Spain, and Vodafone in the U.K. Customers subscribing through those platforms will be able to authenticate their accounts and watch directly through the new app.

New customers can go through the partner platforms or, now, sign up directly. The price point varies by market but is around the $5-per-month mark. The app is already available in the U.S.

“Starz has experienced great success with the Starz app domestically, remaining ahead of the streaming curve with more than 5.6 million OTT customers to date, and that number continues to climb,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey A. Hirsch.

He added: “Expanding our direct-to-consumer product into the global arena with the launch of the StarzPlay app gives subscribers seamless entry to our platform and premium content on their device of choice, while also providing us with access to key consumer data insights as we continue to position ourselves for success in the evolving content ecosystem.”