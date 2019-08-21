Starz Orders Horror Comedy Pilot ‘Shining Vale’

Starz has put out a pilot order for “Shining Vale,” a horror comedy which hails from “Divorce” creator Sharon Horgan and “Trial & Error” co-creator Jeff Astrof.

The prospective series is about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, the mom, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed. Everyone has their demons, but are Pat’s real, or is this the portrait of a typical family torn apart by mental illness?

“Shining Vale” is produced by Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television.

The half-hour comedy is written and executive produced by Astrof from Other Shoe Productions and Horgan, a frequent collaborator of Kaplan’s, from Merman. Clelia Mountford from Merman will also executive produce alongside Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital.

The “Shining Vale” pilot pickup is the latest piece of development news to emerge from the Lionsgate-owned network this week, after Starz handed out a series order to wrestling drama “Heels,” which has “Arrow” star Stephen Amell on board in one of the lead roles, on Monday.