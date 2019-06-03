Starz Expands ‘The Spanish Princess’ With Eight More Episodes

“The Spanish Princess” is coming back for more.

Starz has announced its is expanding the limited series with an order for eight additional episodes to close out the story of Catherine of Aragon. The series, based on a pair of historical novels by Philippa Gregory, is currently five episodes into its run.

“The Spanish Princess” follows Catherine (Charlotte Hope), the beautiful teenaged princess who was promised the English throne since she was a child. She arrives in England with her court including her lady-in-waiting Lina, an African Moor. She is Princess of Wales now, but when her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine. Until she claims her marriage was never consummated and that as a virgin she may set her sights on the new heir, the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry (Ruairi O’Connor) who will one day rule as King Henry VIII.

Showrunners and EPs Emma Frost and Matthew Graham will continue in their roles for the new set of episodes, and series stars Hope and O’Connor will also return for show’s second part.

Related Lionsgate Posts Loss, Underperforms Wall Street Expectations 'Vida' Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

“We are thrilled to tell the next chapter of Catherine of Aragon’s story as she negotiates war, politics and marriage to the most dangerous King of England,” said Frost and Graham. “As a company that always produces compelling and dynamic projects, Starz has been a great creative partner and we look forward to concluding Catherine’s journey with them.”

The series continues the story from Starz miniseries “The White Queen” and the STARZ Original Limited Series “The White Princess,” which are both also based on Gregory works. “The Spanish Princess” premiered on Sunday, May 5th. In his Variety review of the series, critic Daniel D’Addario described it as being “designed to appeal to lovers of broadly drawn historical romance.”

“Emma and Matthew have created an alluring portrait of one of the most familiar narratives in English history,” said Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch. “Viewers are intrigued by Catherine of Aragon’s story and this eight-episode conclusion will give us the opportunity to tell it in its entirety.”

Additional executive producers on the series are Colin Callender and Scott Huff from Playground and Charlie Pattinson and Charlie Hampton from All3 Media’s New Pictures.