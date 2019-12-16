×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CBS All Access

Patrick Stewart’s return as Captain Picard isn’t going to be a one-season affair.

CBS All Access has renewed “Star Trek: Picard” for a second season, over a month before its first season debuts.

The new show stars Stewart as he reprises his iconic, titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora also star. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers serves as co-executive producer; and Kirsten Beyer is supervising producer.

Chabon had previously been named as the showrunner back in June, but the prolific author recently set an adaptation of his “Kavalier and Clay” series at Showtime as part of an overall deal with CBS TV Studios, meaning that he is slated to step away from “Picard” to run that other project sometime in 2020.

Season 1 of the series will premiere on Jan. 23, 2020. CBS All Access declined to comment.

News of the renewal became evident when the California Film Commission announced which shows would be receiving tax credits in the upcoming year on Monday morning. A season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard” was on the list alongside new alongside four new shows including  “Nine Perfect Strangers” starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, and the “Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” at HBO which hails from executive producer Adam McKay.

“Picard” is the latest in a growing line of series that CBS is rolling out to build up its “Star Trek” TV universe. In addition to “Star Trek: Discovery,” which finished airing its second season on All Access back in April, upcoming shows include the animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and a Nickelodeon animated series as well. A drama series centered on Michelle Yeoh’s character from “Discovery” is also currently in development at All Access.

More TV

  • ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season

    ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

    Patrick Stewart’s return as Captain Picard isn’t going to be a one-season affair. CBS All Access has renewed “Star Trek: Picard” for a second season, over a month before its first season debuts. The new show stars Stewart as he reprises his iconic, titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star [...]

  • Natalie Dormer

    'Game of Thrones' Star Natalie Dormer Launches Dog Rose Productions

    “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer has launched Dog Rose Productions, which will work up projects that Fremantle has first-look rights to co-develop and distribute. The two parties are already collaborating on “Vivling,” a look at the life of “Gone With the Wind” star Vivien Leigh. Their next project together is “Spitfire Sisters,” an eight-part [...]

  • David Muir World News Tonight

    ABC News, Apple News Strike Election Coverage Content Alliance

    ABC News and Apple News are teaming up to provide news coverage of the 2020 election. Starting with the February 7 Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire, Apple News, will start to feature news videos and live-streaming coverage from ABC News during key moments in the 2020 race for the White House, along with polling [...]

  • Special Netflix

    'Special' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed the comedy series “Special” for a second season. Based on Ryan O’Connell’s book ‘I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves,’ the series centers on a gay man (O’Connell) with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. Jessica [...]

  • Nicole Kidman Variety Cover Story 3

    HBO's LA Lakers Series, Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Selected for California Tax Credit

    The California Film Commission has chosen four new shows to receive tax credits through the Film & TV Tax Credit Program 2.0. Those shows are “The Dropout” (Searchlight TV), “Grease” (Paramount), “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Endeavor Content) starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, and “Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” (HBO) from executive producer Adam McKay. In [...]

  • Brexit Boris Johnson

    BBC Comes Under Fire From Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Government

    The BBC is finding itself in the cross hairs after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decisive win at the polls last week. Johnson’s Conservative Party, which has long complained of left-wing bias at the pubcaster, is reportedly planning to shun the BBC’s influential morning radio show, “Today,” which traditionally sets the agenda for the day’s media [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad