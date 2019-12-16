‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

Patrick Stewart’s return as Captain Picard isn’t going to be a one-season affair.

CBS All Access has renewed “Star Trek: Picard” for a second season, over a month before its first season debuts.

The new show stars Stewart as he reprises his iconic, titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora also star. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers serves as co-executive producer; and Kirsten Beyer is supervising producer.

Chabon had previously been named as the showrunner back in June, but the prolific author recently set an adaptation of his “Kavalier and Clay” series at Showtime as part of an overall deal with CBS TV Studios, meaning that he is slated to step away from “Picard” to run that other project sometime in 2020.

Season 1 of the series will premiere on Jan. 23, 2020. CBS All Access declined to comment.

News of the renewal became evident when the California Film Commission announced which shows would be receiving tax credits in the upcoming year on Monday morning. A season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard” was on the list alongside new alongside four new shows including “Nine Perfect Strangers” starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, and the “Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” at HBO which hails from executive producer Adam McKay.

“Picard” is the latest in a growing line of series that CBS is rolling out to build up its “Star Trek” TV universe. In addition to “Star Trek: Discovery,” which finished airing its second season on All Access back in April, upcoming shows include the animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and a Nickelodeon animated series as well. A drama series centered on Michelle Yeoh’s character from “Discovery” is also currently in development at All Access.